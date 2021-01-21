AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Extends drop below 200-HMA on upbeat NZ Q4 CPI

- AUD/NZD refreshes weekly low on better-than-expected New Zealand CPI data.
- MACD turns bearish, sustained trading below 200-HMA favor sellers.
AUD/NZD takes offers near 1.0755 while rewriting the weekly low during the initial Asian trading on Friday. The quote recently declined after New Zealand (NZ) published fourth quarter (Q4) Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. Also favoring the sellers could be the pair’s sustained trading below 200-HMA and bearish MACD.
NZ CPI jumped above 0.0% forecast to 0.5% QoQ while also printing 1.4% YoY figures versus 1.1% market consensus. As the key inflation figures ease pressure from the RBNZ to recheck their cautious optimism, the New Zealand dollar (NZD) responds with a jump in prices following the release.
Read: NZ CPI: 1.4% YoY 0.5% QoQ, beats expectations, NZD/USD bid
Technically, the quote stretched its U-turn from 200-HMA and breaks 50% Fibonacci retracement of January 07-19 upside, which in turn directs the sellers to a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.0737.
Should bears refrain from bouncing off the key Fibonacci retracement support, the 1.07000 threshold will flash on their radars.
Meanwhile, an upside clearance of 200-HMA, at 1.0785 now, will recall the 1.0800 round-figure on the chart. However, multiple upside barriers around 1.0835/40 will challenge AUD/NZD bulls afterward.
AUD/NZD hourly chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0758
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0046
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.43%
|Today daily open
|1.0804
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0725
|Daily SMA50
|1.0637
|Daily SMA100
|1.0702
|Daily SMA200
|1.0718
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0841
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0791
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0816
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0704
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0747
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0412
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.081
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0822
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0783
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0762
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0733
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0833
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0862
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0883
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
