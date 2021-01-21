AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Extends drop below 200-HMA on upbeat NZ Q4 CPI

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/NZD refreshes weekly low on better-than-expected New Zealand CPI data.
  • MACD turns bearish, sustained trading below 200-HMA favor sellers.

AUD/NZD takes offers near 1.0755 while rewriting the weekly low during the initial Asian trading on Friday. The quote recently declined after New Zealand (NZ) published fourth quarter (Q4) Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. Also favoring the sellers could be the pair’s sustained trading below 200-HMA and bearish MACD.

NZ CPI jumped above 0.0% forecast to 0.5% QoQ while also printing 1.4% YoY figures versus 1.1% market consensus. As the key inflation figures ease pressure from the RBNZ to recheck their cautious optimism, the New Zealand dollar (NZD) responds with a jump in prices following the release.

Read: NZ CPI: 1.4% YoY 0.5% QoQ, beats expectations, NZD/USD bid

Technically, the quote stretched its U-turn from 200-HMA and breaks 50% Fibonacci retracement of January 07-19 upside, which in turn directs the sellers to a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.0737.

Should bears refrain from bouncing off the key Fibonacci retracement support, the 1.07000 threshold will flash on their radars.

Meanwhile, an upside clearance of 200-HMA, at 1.0785 now, will recall the 1.0800 round-figure on the chart. However, multiple upside barriers around 1.0835/40 will challenge AUD/NZD bulls afterward.

AUD/NZD hourly chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.0758
Today Daily Change -0.0046
Today Daily Change % -0.43%
Today daily open 1.0804
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0725
Daily SMA50 1.0637
Daily SMA100 1.0702
Daily SMA200 1.0718
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0841
Previous Daily Low 1.0791
Previous Weekly High 1.0816
Previous Weekly Low 1.0704
Previous Monthly High 1.0747
Previous Monthly Low 1.0412
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.081
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0822
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0783
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0762
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0733
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0833
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0862
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0883

 

 

