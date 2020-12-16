AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Drops further below 1.0700 on NZ Q3 GDP

AUD/NZD extends losses from five-week high after upbeat New Zealand (NZ) GDP.

NZ Q3 GDP crosses market consensus in Q3, upward revision to Q2 figures also favors the pair sellers.

MACD turns bearish but two-day-old support line, 200-HMA.

AUD/NZD stretches the downside momentum to 1.0645, currently at 1.0652, during the early Asian trading on Thursday. The pair took a U-turn from a multi-day high before a few hours while an upbeat print of NZ Q3 GDP offered additional strength to the New Zealand dollar (NZD) buyers.

Read: NZ GDP sa (QoQ) Q3: 14.0% (exp 12.9%; prev -12.2%)

Although the recent declines dragged MACD histogram into the red, immediate support line at 1.0638, followed by 200-HMA level around 1.0600, challenge the AUD/NZD bears.

Also acting as a downside filter is 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s run-up from December 08, near 1.0580.

Meanwhile, Tuesday’s high near 1.0675 guards immediate upside ahead of the latest top, also the highest since November 09, close to 1.0700.

In a case where the quote manages to cross the 1.0700 threshold, November’s peak surrounding 1.0770 will gain the AUD/NZD bull’s attention.

AUD/NZD hourly chart

Trend: Pullback expected