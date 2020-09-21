AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Bulls seeking a break and restest of overhead resistance

USD/CAD bulls seeking a break of resistance for a convincing bullish bias.

The monthly chart is dominant while price holds above strong support.

USD/CAD is a mixed techcnial picture until the price breaks the weekly and daily resistance structure.

However, the monthly chart is above a firm support structure. If the price does move higher, there will be a confluence between the monthly, weekly and daily charts for a firmly bullish bias.

The following is a topdown analysis of the pair across the aforementioned time frames.

Monthly chart: Bullish above strong support

The price of the pair is holding above a prior resistance now turned to support and an upside extension is expected.

W1 Chart: Bullish when above resistance

The problem we have is that the weekly time frame shows the price below resistance.

D1 Chart: Price needs to break resistance

Tghe above illustration is what the bulls are waiting for.

A break above the resistance will likely give rise to a restest of the structure from which bulls will look to get on board with as the price heads higher.