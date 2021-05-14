AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Bulls losing conviction below 1.0800

- AUD/NZD consolidates in the Asian session.
- Holding onto the 1.0750 key psychological level.
- Oversold momentum oscillator caution against aggressive bids.
The AUD/NZD seesaws in the Asain session on the last trading day of the week. The pair confides in a narrow trading band of 1.0750-1.0770 with modest losses.
At the time of writing, the AUD/NZD trades at 1.0762, down 0.07% on the day.
AUD/NZD daily chart
On the daily chart, the cross has been consolidating near the 1.0750 key psychological mark. On moving higher, the first area of resistance would be the 50-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.0800 followed by May 4 high at 1.0824.
The next area of resistance would be the 1.0845 horizontal resistance level.
Alternatively, the oversold Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicates stretched selling opportunities. However, any downtick could propel the prevailing downward trend. In doing so, the first stoppage could be the lows of May 7 at 1.0740.
Market participants would next be looking out for the 1.0720 horizontal support level followed by monthly lows at 1.0698.
AUD/NZD Additional Levels
AUD/NZD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0767
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|1.0779
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0769
|Daily SMA50
|1.0805
|Daily SMA100
|1.076
|Daily SMA200
|1.075
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0851
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0747
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0824
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0716
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0927
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0698
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0787
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0811
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0734
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0689
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.063
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0838
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0896
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0941
