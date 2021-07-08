AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Bears in control below 1.0700 on Lowe's dovish outlook

AUD/NZD has been moving in continuous downward momentum since it made a high of 1.0816 on June 11.

Cross hangs near multi-month support, weakness persist below 1.0670

Momentum oscillators indicate underlying bearish sentiment.

AUD/NZD pares part to its previous day’s loss in Thursday's Asian session. The pair struggles after the Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe said virus outbreak and extended lockdowns made economic recovery uncertain. The inflation is not expected to come at the central's banks target range before 2024.

At the time of writing, AUD/NZD is trading at 1.0675, up 0.11% for the day.

AUD/NZD daily chart

On the daily chart, the AUD/NZD pair has been trading below the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near 1.0750 since June 30.

As the pair is still performing under pressure, a sustained move below the intraday low would bring more weakness.

In doing so, the first lower target is found at the 1.0645 horizontal support level.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator trades below the midline with a bearish crossover. Any downtick in the MACD would accelerate the selling toward May 27 low at 1.0599.

Next, AUD/NZD bears would target the low of February 4 at 1.0564.

Alternatively, if price moves higher, it would retest the 1.0697, high made a day earlier.

Further, above the 50% Fibonacci retracement level, which extends from the low of 1.0599 would invite bulls to touch the high made on July 6 at 1.0730.

AUD/NZD additional levels

AUD/NZD Overview Today last price 1.0675 Today Daily Change 0.0010 Today Daily Change % 0.09 Today daily open 1.0665 Trends Daily SMA20 1.0752 Daily SMA50 1.0743 Daily SMA100 1.077 Daily SMA200 1.0722 Levels Previous Daily High 1.0697 Previous Daily Low 1.0657 Previous Weekly High 1.0771 Previous Weekly Low 1.0692 Previous Monthly High 1.0817 Previous Monthly Low 1.0622 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0672 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0682 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0649 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0632 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0608 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0689 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0713 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0729

Market Participants will keep their eyes on the 1.0750 horizontal resistance level.