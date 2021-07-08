AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Bears in control below 1.0700 on Lowe's dovish outlook

- AUD/NZD has been moving in continuous downward momentum since it made a high of 1.0816 on June 11.
- Cross hangs near multi-month support, weakness persist below 1.0670
- Momentum oscillators indicate underlying bearish sentiment.
AUD/NZD pares part to its previous day’s loss in Thursday's Asian session. The pair struggles after the Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe said virus outbreak and extended lockdowns made economic recovery uncertain. The inflation is not expected to come at the central's banks target range before 2024.
At the time of writing, AUD/NZD is trading at 1.0675, up 0.11% for the day.
AUD/NZD daily chart
On the daily chart, the AUD/NZD pair has been trading below the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near 1.0750 since June 30.
As the pair is still performing under pressure, a sustained move below the intraday low would bring more weakness.
In doing so, the first lower target is found at the 1.0645 horizontal support level.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator trades below the midline with a bearish crossover. Any downtick in the MACD would accelerate the selling toward May 27 low at 1.0599.
Next, AUD/NZD bears would target the low of February 4 at 1.0564.
Alternatively, if price moves higher, it would retest the 1.0697, high made a day earlier.
Further, above the 50% Fibonacci retracement level, which extends from the low of 1.0599 would invite bulls to touch the high made on July 6 at 1.0730.
AUD/NZD additional levels
AUD/NZD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0675
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|1.0665
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0752
|Daily SMA50
|1.0743
|Daily SMA100
|1.077
|Daily SMA200
|1.0722
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0697
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0657
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0771
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0692
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0817
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0622
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0672
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0682
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0649
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0632
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0608
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0689
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0713
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0729
Market Participants will keep their eyes on the 1.0750 horizontal resistance level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bearish momentum intact below 1.1800
EUR/USD makes efforts to make a recovery back to the $1.800 level on Thursday in the initial Asian trading hours. The pair moves in a very narrow trade band with no meaningful traction. MACD throws caution for aggressive buying bids.
GBP/USD: Wednesday's Doji teases bulls around 1.3800
GBP/USD remains sidelined near 1.3800 amid Thursday’s Asian session, following a volatile day that marked a candlestick suggesting trend-reversal. The odds of the pair’s up-moves also benefit from the moves beyond 200-DMA, as well as inside the falling wedge bullish chart pattern.
Gold snaps six-day uptrend to poke $1,800 on downbeat sentiment
Souring risk appetite weighs on the gold (XAU/USD) prices amid early Thursday. That said, the yellow metal registers a 0.18% intraday loss of around $1,800, down for the first time since June 29. ECB special meeting, US Jobless Claims will be the key.
Shiba Inu is a compelling opportunity above $0.00000936
Shiba Inu price has been engaged in a multi-week bottoming process that illustrates an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern and a precise trigger. The completion of the right shoulder should be near as SHIB seeks a rally of 80% based on the measured move of the pattern.
FOMC minutes break no new ground on policy or bond timing
The Federal Reserve taper discussion is out in the open, but unlike its mention in the April FOMC minutes, which sparked considerable volatility, markets took almost no notice of the commentary. “Substantial further progress” not yet evident for the whole FOMC.