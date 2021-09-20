AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Bears challenge 20-day SMA near 1.0320

- AUD/NZD begins the new trading week on a negative note in the Asian trading session.
- Further downside expected for the pair if price breaks the ascending trendline.
- Momentum oscillator holds onto oversold zone with receding momentum.
AUD/NZD prints fresh daily losses on the first trading day of the new trading week. The pair travelled to the intraday high of 1.0330 but the momentum fizzled out rather quickly to test the lower levels. At the time of writing, AUD/NZD is trading at 1.0320, down 0.22% for the day.
AUD/NZD daily chart
On the daily chart, the AUD/NZD pair has been trading inside the ascending triangle technical formation from the low of 1.0278 made on Thursday.
Now, if the spot breaks the bullish sloping line, which also coincides with the 20- day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.0315, more downside momentum in the pair can not be ruled out. That being said, the first downside target could be found at the 1.0300 horizontal support level.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator trades in the oversold zone. Any downtick in the MACD would accelerate the downside momentum toward the 1.0285 horizontal support level Furthermore, daily close below Thursday’s low would bring multi-year lows level last seen in April back into action.
Alternatively, if the price moves higher, it could test the previous session’s high of 1.0336 followed by the 1.0350 horizontal resistance level.
AUD/NZD additional levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0321
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21
|Today daily open
|1.0343
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.039
|Daily SMA50
|1.0481
|Daily SMA100
|1.0611
|Daily SMA200
|1.0681
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0351
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0294
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0398
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0278
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0592
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0338
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0329
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0316
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0307
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0272
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.025
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0365
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0386
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0422
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
