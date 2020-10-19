AUD/NZD Price Analysis: At monthly lows, testing levels under 1.0700

  • Kiwi extends rally after elections in New Zealand, posts seventh consecutive daily gain versus aussie.
  • Consolidation below 1.0700 in AUD/NZD to clear the way to 1.0630.

The AUD/NZD pair is finding no support and it broke below 1.0700, opening the doors to more losses. The next target on the downside is seen at 1.0630 with intermediate support at 1.0665. It bottomed on Monday at 1.0684, the lowest since July 28.

Short-term technical indicators could favor some consolidation after falling during seven consecutive days, but no signs of stabilization are seen so far. The bearish bias is clear, and a recovery above 1.0750 could alleviate the pressure.

On a wider perspective, AUD/NZD will likely continue to have a negative bias while under 1.0780/90 (convergence of the 20 and 100-day moving averages).

Overview
Today last price 1.0691
Today Daily Change -0.0031
Today Daily Change % -0.29
Today daily open 1.0722
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.08
Daily SMA50 1.0864
Daily SMA100 1.0783
Daily SMA200 1.0622
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0761
Previous Daily Low 1.0698
Previous Weekly High 1.087
Previous Weekly Low 1.0698
Previous Monthly High 1.0966
Previous Monthly Low 1.0712
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0722
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0737
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0692
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0663
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0629
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0756
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.079
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0819

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

