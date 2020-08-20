AUD/NZD Price Analysis: 1.1030 holds the key to refresh multi-month top

- AUD/NZD remains on the front foot while extending recoveries from 10-day SMA.
- Immediate resistance line probes the bulls targeting September 2018 high.
- Overbought RSI doubts further run-up beyond the nearby upside barrier.
AUD/NZD picks up bids near 1.1015 amid the initial Asian session on Friday. In doing so, the pair keeps the previous day’s pulls back from 10-day SMA while heading towards a three-day-old falling trend line. However, overbought RSI conditions question the bulls.
As a result, the pair is likely to mark a major move unless breaking the area between 1.0940 and 1.1030, comprising 10-day SMA and the aforementioned resistance line respectively.
However, the pair’s upside momentum, as cited by an ascending trend line from July 28, suggests the quote remains firmer, which in turn keeps the bulls hopeful.
Hence, a clear break of 1.1030 will easily overcome the monthly high, also the highest since September 2018, to attack 1.1100 numbers to the north. Though, the pair’s sustained rise past-1.1100 will not hesitate to challenge the year 2018 peak close to 1.1190.
Meanwhile, a downside break of 1.0940 will have additional rest-points in the form of the monthly support line and 21-day SMA, around 1.0900 and 1.0850 in that order, before passing the reins to the bears.
AUD/NZD daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1016
|Today Daily Change
|0.0065
|Today Daily Change %
|0.59%
|Today daily open
|1.0951
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0829
|Daily SMA50
|1.0731
|Daily SMA100
|1.068
|Daily SMA200
|1.0542
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0982
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0929
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0973
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0807
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0802
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0559
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0949
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0962
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0926
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0901
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0873
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0979
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1007
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1032
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
