AUD/NZD is firmer following Australian data that shows higher wages

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • AUD/NZD: Aussie data beat estimates and is supportive of upside. 
  • AUD/NZD gets a boost from risk-on sentiment and tariff hike delays.

AUD/NZD has firmed in Asia following a series of Australian data that has helped to lift the pair within a trend that formed down in the 1.0450s. The pair is currently trading at 1.0524 having ranged between 1.0514 and 1.0535.  

The commodity sector got a major boost overnight which has been reflected in the price of the antipodeans following news that the US and Chinese communications over trade seem to be finding traction and that talks were taking place over the phone where arrangements were being made for subsequent continuation meetings in September.  Additionally, the Trump administration said it will delay imposing the 10% tariff on some Chinese products until mid-December. The Aussie was the top performer on the news and session overnight while the Yen was the worst.  

Aussie data

Meanwhile, the Australia August consumer sentiment from Westpac and the Melbourne Institute arrived earlier and the wages data arrived within this hour. For consumer sentiment, the July survey was strikingly weak, -4.1% m/m to 96.5, a low since Aug 2017. For August, we had a jump to 3.6%. The passage of tax cuts and the prior central bank's rate cut have likely contributed to the result, albeit taking their time to filter through. As for wages, for QoQ, the 2Q result came in as 0.6% vs the estimate of 0.5%  and previous 0.5%. The Australian wage price index (YoY) 2Q arrived at 2.3% and inline.  "2.3% is up from the 50 year lows of 1.9% seen in 2016-2017 but a long way below the 3.5% pace the RBA says is needed for inflation to return sustainably to the 2-3% target," analysts at Westpac argued.

AUD/NZD levels

AUD/NZD

Overview
Today last price 1.052
Today Daily Change -0.0010
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 1.053
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0427
Daily SMA50 1.0474
Daily SMA100 1.0526
Daily SMA200 1.0516
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0549
Previous Daily Low 1.0461
Previous Weekly High 1.0523
Previous Weekly Low 1.0263
Previous Monthly High 1.0554
Previous Monthly Low 1.0383
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0515
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0495
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0478
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0425
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.039
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0566
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0601
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0654

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

