AUD/NZD is firmer following Australian data that shows higher wages

- AUD/NZD: Aussie data beat estimates and is supportive of upside.
- AUD/NZD gets a boost from risk-on sentiment and tariff hike delays.
AUD/NZD has firmed in Asia following a series of Australian data that has helped to lift the pair within a trend that formed down in the 1.0450s. The pair is currently trading at 1.0524 having ranged between 1.0514 and 1.0535.
The commodity sector got a major boost overnight which has been reflected in the price of the antipodeans following news that the US and Chinese communications over trade seem to be finding traction and that talks were taking place over the phone where arrangements were being made for subsequent continuation meetings in September. Additionally, the Trump administration said it will delay imposing the 10% tariff on some Chinese products until mid-December. The Aussie was the top performer on the news and session overnight while the Yen was the worst.
Aussie data
Meanwhile, the Australia August consumer sentiment from Westpac and the Melbourne Institute arrived earlier and the wages data arrived within this hour. For consumer sentiment, the July survey was strikingly weak, -4.1% m/m to 96.5, a low since Aug 2017. For August, we had a jump to 3.6%. The passage of tax cuts and the prior central bank's rate cut have likely contributed to the result, albeit taking their time to filter through. As for wages, for QoQ, the 2Q result came in as 0.6% vs the estimate of 0.5% and previous 0.5%. The Australian wage price index (YoY) 2Q arrived at 2.3% and inline. "2.3% is up from the 50 year lows of 1.9% seen in 2016-2017 but a long way below the 3.5% pace the RBA says is needed for inflation to return sustainably to the 2-3% target," analysts at Westpac argued.
AUD/NZD levels
AUD/NZD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.052
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|1.053
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0427
|Daily SMA50
|1.0474
|Daily SMA100
|1.0526
|Daily SMA200
|1.0516
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0549
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0461
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0523
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0263
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0554
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0383
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0515
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0495
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0478
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0425
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.039
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0566
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0601
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0654
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Upside capped by 6-week long descending trend-line
Having registered another failure to cross six-week-old descending trend-line, EUR/USD trades near 1.1180 during Wednesday morning in Asia. 4H 100MA becomes the immediate support to watch.
GBP/USD shows less reaction to latest Brexit headlines
GBP/USD keeps taking the rounds to two-day long ascending support-line while trading near 1.2060 during Wednesday’s Asian session. Rebel MPs readying for early-September action.
USD/JPY bulls putting the breaks before 107 resistance following bull spike overnight
USD/JPY is currently trading at 106.34, -0.36% on the Asian session so far. USD/JPY soared from 105.40 to a high of 106.98 overnight on US tariff headlines, which made the yen the day’s worst performer following a bounce-back in risk appetite.
Gold: Flat lined near $1,500, Tuesday's spinning top indicates bullish exhaustion
Gold is currently trading largely unchanged on the day at $1,500 and could drop to the 10-day moving average support at $1,484 during the day, as signs of bull market exhaustion have emerged on the daily chart.
Trump Delays China Tariffs, How Durable is the Bottom in FX?
Currencies and equities raced higher after President Trump said he would delay tariffs on Chinese imports. He said "We're doing this for the Christmas season. Just in case some of the tariffs would have an impact on U.S. customers."