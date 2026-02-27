EUR/USD: Pair holds near 1.18 as Euro inflation eyed – Danske Bank

Danske Bank’s Danske Research Team notes that EUR/USD is trading close to 1.18 as markets await key Euro area inflation data. The bank expects Euro area HICP inflation to edge up slightly to 1.73% year-on-year, with core inflation steady at 2.2%. Softer preliminary inflation prints from France, Spain and Germany could add downward pressure on Euro rates.

Euro inflation expectations support stability

"In the euro area, February's flash inflation data from France, Germany, and Spain will give important hints ahead of next week's euro area inflation release. We expect euro area HICP inflation to rise marginally from 1.69% y/y to 1.73% y/y, remaining at 1.7% y/y when rounded. Core inflation is expected to remain at 2.2% y/y."

"Core inflation is expected to remain at 2.2% y/y. Energy inflation is expected to rise due to lagged effects of January's energy price and higher fuel prices in February, which is the main reason we expect a small rise in the headline at the second decimal."

"Monthly momentum in services inflation will be crucial, given its notable weakness in January."

"EUR/USD continues to trade near the 1.18 level, while EUR/SEK remains below 10.70."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)