AUD/NZD: In the hands of RBNZ and the RBA, running towards offers

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • AUD/NZD running into supply territory, can AUD hold its QE taper bid?
  • RBNZ more dovish, but RBA on standby to do more if need be – could be bearish for the cross.

AUD/NZD is trading at 1.0549 having travelled between 1.0519 and 1.0556, rising into potential liquidity for a further surge to the downside as the Aussie losing its tapering QE advantage, or there lack of. The Reserve Bank of Australia has been pulling the strings of the bulls over, perhaps unintentionally, but lifting them up and putting the backdown on conflicting rhetoric.

RBA is saying it can do more QE

AUD/NZD has been falling under pressure with the RBA saying it can do more QE if it needs to, although the price of the Aussie has not dropped as far as it rallied (1.5%) when the RBA last hinted that it would be tapering its QE programme (conditional on improved market functioning) back on the 6th April. 

AUD/USD was down 0.5c on the day to 0.6285 as commodities took a hit from the rout in the oil market and souring risk sentiment, while NZD/USD similarly fell from 0.6040 to 0.5960, -1.3%. AUD/NZD rose a net 0.4% to 1.0540 but how far can the Aussie realistically outperform in this current environment? More on that question here: AUD/USD to struggle with USD demand and falling commodities

There was no respite in the selling in commodity markets overnight, and analysts at ANZ Bank explained that their ANZ China Commodity Index was ending the session down 3.4%.

"The collapse in oil prices sent shockwaves through the industry, with no sector spared. Industrial metals suffered the most, with copper and nickel down sharply. Iron ore was also weaker, sending the bulk commodity sector lower. The agriculture sector struggled to keep its head above water, driven by falls in palm oil and sugar. Even precious metals suffered, with silver and platinum leading the sector lower."

Meanwhile, its a battle of the central banks as far as the cross goes, with he RBNZ still sounding more dovish than the RBA but at least the RBA has eased up, saying it can do more QE if it needs to. 

AUD/NZD levels

AUD/NZD

Overview
Today last price 1.0552
Today Daily Change 0.0012
Today Daily Change % 0.11
Today daily open 1.054
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.038
Daily SMA50 1.0362
Daily SMA100 1.0384
Daily SMA200 1.0509
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0555
Previous Daily Low 1.0474
Previous Weekly High 1.0635
Previous Weekly Low 1.0421
Previous Monthly High 1.0536
Previous Monthly Low 0.9924
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0524
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0505
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0491
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0442
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.041
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0572
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0604
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0652

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

