AUD/NZD hits 7-month low on RBNZ house price news

- AUD/NZD drops to the lowest level since April 14.
- New Zealand proposes adding house prices to central bank remit, sending the NZD higher.
The bid tone around the Kiwi strengthened, pushing AUD/NZD down to multi-month lows after New Zealand's government proposed amending the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's remit to include stability in house prices as a factor for monetary policy.
"With an extended period of low-interest rates, and sometime before housing supply can catch up with demand, now is the time to consider how the Reserve Bank may contribute to a stable housing market," Finance Minister Grant Robertson said Tuesday in Wellington. "I want to be clear I am not proposing any changes to the mandate or the independence of the Reserve Bank.
"If implemented, Robertson's recommendation would dash hopes for additional easing in the form of negative rates or bigger bond purchases, as the property prices have soared this year in the wake of coronavirus pandemic and record-low borrowing costs. That explains the NZD's positive reaction to Robertson's comments.
Australia reported preliminary trade data for October. Exports rose 6% month-on-month while imports increased 8%, resulting in a trade surplus of AUD 4,840 million versus AUD 5,630 million in September. The decline in surplus was anything but AUD positive and did little to put a floor under AUD/NZD.
The pair fell to 1.0472, the lowest level since April 14, before recovering slightly to 1.0489.
Technical levels
AUD/NZD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0493
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.29
|Today daily open
|1.0524
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0621
|Daily SMA50
|1.0717
|Daily SMA100
|1.0767
|Daily SMA200
|1.0653
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.056
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0513
|Previous Weekly High
|1.063
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0511
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0906
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0595
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0531
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0542
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0504
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0485
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0457
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0552
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.058
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0599
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Gold: Bears eye 200-day SMA amid global optimism
Having found acceptance under long-held support, gold now risks falling to the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $1796. The yellow metal closed below $1,850 on Monday, violating the level, which acted as a strong floor multiple times since September.
AUD/USD holds gains above 0.7300 on RBA Debelle's speech
AUD/USD holds gains above 0.7300 amid mixed Australian trade data and the upbeat market mood. Reports that the US GSA has started the formal Biden transition process boosted risk appetite. RBA Debelle ruled out a rate hike for at least three years.
NZD/USD jumps 50+ pips to 29-month tops on likely RBNZ's house price remit
NZD/USD rises to fresh highs since June 2018. New Zealand Finance Minister Grant Robertson hints at adding house prices to the mandate. Risk-on mood also favors the kiwi bulls amid a light calendar.
Bitcoin outclasses gold as a store of value
More corporate investors turn to Bitcoin as Grayscale reports over 1billion added to its cryptocurrency funds in Q3 2020. JPMorgan also points to evidence of institutional demand for Bitcoin as investors move from its gold exchange-traded funds to cryptocurrency.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!