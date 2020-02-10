AUD/NZD: Bulls looking for a coronavirus troubled RBNZ this week

  • AUD/NZD bulls in control ahead of RBNZ this week.
  • The coronavirus is keeping risk appetite at bay. 

AUD/NZD has run into familiar resistance and awaits the Reserve Bank of New Zealand this week. At the time to wring, AUD/NZD is trading at 1.0426 between a range of 1.0403 and 1.0435. 

The pair has clung onto positive territory with the Aussie dominating the FX space, one place behind the almighty US dollar. The cross is going to be a focus this week considering we have now heard just about all we can from the Reserve Bank of Australia, and now its the RBNZ's turn to see where there could be something to trade between the two central bank's outlooks. 

The bulls will be looking for emphasis that the RBNZ views the coronavirus as a near term risk, but looking forward, expect there to be a bounce-back for the global economy when it is finally resolved, along the same lines as Phillip's Lowe's observation in last week's commentary on the matter. 

RBNZ preview

For a full preview on the RBNZ, see here – RBNZ Preview: Coronavirus should limit upside potential for NZD/USD, although, the risks are to the downside for the bird considering the coronavirus and implication for the New Zealand economy which could exert further upside pressures on the cross. 

"The RBA was positive about the medium-term outlook for the Australian economy in February’s SoMP, reiterating that only a sustained worsening in conditions would see further easin," analysts at ANZ Bank explained which could give the Aussie some near term support.

"In the near-term, GDP growth is expected to be lower than previously forecast, reflecting the impacts of the virus and the bushfires. Given these downside risks, even with two further cuts, we struggle to see the economy hitting 2¾% by the end of 2020."

AUD/NZD levels

AUD/NZD

Overview
Today last price 1.0422
Today Daily Change -0.0011
Today Daily Change % -0.11
Today daily open 1.0433
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0382
Daily SMA50 1.0408
Daily SMA100 1.0557
Daily SMA200 1.0554
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0443
Previous Daily Low 1.0393
Previous Weekly High 1.0449
Previous Weekly Low 1.0331
Previous Monthly High 1.059
Previous Monthly Low 1.029
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0424
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0412
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0403
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0373
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0353
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0453
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0473
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0503

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

