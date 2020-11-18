AUD/NZD bears running out of momentum into key Aussie jobs data

- AUD/NZD bears seeking an extension within the bearish impulse.
- Aussie jobs will be the key focus for today, as the kiwi takes a breather from being in the spotlight.
AUD/NZD is currently trading at 1.0548 and firming off the overnight lows from a surge in the risk-on correlated kiwi.
AUD/NZD dropped some 40 pips on Wall Street but gave most of the gains back into the final stages of the session.
News that the Pfizer/ BioNTech vaccine was heading for emergency approval in the US and EU lifted markets.
However, the day ended up being more of a consolidative day for financial markets, as investors weighed the rising cases of US covid cases and deaths with the prospects of a vaccine being distributed sooner in 2021 than first anticipated.
Markets, therefore, are caught in a crosscurrent of vaccine optimism and near-term economic weakness which leaves the rally in the kiwi vulnerable.
''The “big picture” remains messy,'' analysts at ANZ bank said.
''The near term outlook for the virus and countries ravaged by it is dire, but equally, there is light at the end of the tunnel. Timing is everything.''
The analysts argue, however, that countries like NZ that have the diseases under control are in a better position to bridge that gap.
''With the surging housing market scaring off expectations of a negative OCR, the path of least resistance for the NZD is higher.''
Jobs data on the cards
Still, for today, the focus will be on the Aussie.
Australian labour market data are the main event.
'With Victoria under lockdown during October and payroll data pointing to a broader slowdown in the national recovery, Westpac is looking for employment to fall -30k, close to consensus.
''If the participation rate eases to 64.74%, then our employment forecast would see the unemployment rate rise from 6.9% to 7.2% (median forecast 7.1%),'' the analysts said.
Meanwhile, in the background, iron ore hit 2-month highs, helped by super-hot Chinese steel demand which could be beneficial to the currency.
AUD/NZD technical analysis
Meanwhile, the pair has been successfully moving towards a -272% Fibonacci of the bullish correction's highs and lows at 1.0515.
AUD/NZD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0549
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0042
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.40
|Today daily open
|1.0591
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0648
|Daily SMA50
|1.0747
|Daily SMA100
|1.0772
|Daily SMA200
|1.0651
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.063
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0588
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0733
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0546
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0906
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0595
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0604
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0614
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0576
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0561
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0535
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0618
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0645
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0659
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
When is the Australian employment report and how could it affect AUD/USD?
Although the RBA repeated turned down the negative rates, while still favoring the increase in the Quantitative Easing (QE), a positive surprise from the employment numbers could help the AUD/USD prices to overcome the 0.7340 resistance marked twice during November.
GBP/USD: Prints ascending triangle on 4H, 1.3310/15 guards immediate upside
GBP/USD pulls back from November 11 high, eyes two-week-old support line. RSI weakness from nearly overbought territory, tough resistance suggest further declines. Bulls can aim for September high beyond 1.3315.
Gold look to snap three-day downtrend below $1,900
Gold bounces off $1,869.60 while consolidating three-day losses from $1,899.14. The yellow metal marks a halt to the previous three days’ declines. Risk catalysts to dominate in Asia, US data can add to the watch-list afterward.
Why FX traders shrugged off Pfizer’s update
The big story in the news today was Pfizer’s vaccine update – their results now show their vaccine being 95% instead of 90% effective in preventing coronavirus. This exceeds the 94.5% effectiveness reported by Moderna.
WTI recovers sharply from brief dip below $42.00 amid focus on inventory data and geopolitics
WTI crude futures have been choppy in recent trade, slipping below $42.00 initially following a mixed weekly EIA inventory report, but then recovering sharply back to $42.20 as focus returned to a potential escalation of US/Iranian tensions in the Trump Administration’s lame-duck session.