AUD/JPY weakens below 103.50 as RBA leaves interest rate unchanged at 3.6%

The AUD/JPY cross loses momentum to near 103.20 during the Asian trading hours on Tuesday. The Australian Dollar (AUD) edges lower against the Greenback after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) interest rate decision. Traders will keep an eye on the Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda's speech later on Tuesday.

As widely expected, the RBA decided to hold its Official Cash Rate (OCR) steady at 3.6% following the conclusion of the December monetary policy meeting on Tuesday. The Australian central bank stated that some of the recent increase in underlying inflation may be due to temporary factors, but the data suggested a more broadly based pick-up in inflation that needs close monitoring. The RBA added that it was appropriate to remain cautious, updating its view of the outlook as the data evolves.

On the other hand, news of the earthquake in Japan could weigh on the Japanese Yen and create a tailwind for the cross. Traders continue to assess the potential impact of a strong earthquake in Japan. Analysts said that depending on the extent of the earthquake's damage, the Japanese central bank could delay an expected rate hike next week. The upcoming BoJ monetary policy meeting is scheduled for December 18-19.