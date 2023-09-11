AUD/JPY trims the intraday losses, trades below 94.00

- AUD/JPY recovers from the intraday losses amid BoJ’s hawkish comments.
- BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda suggested the odds of interest rate hikes in the future.
- Investors turn cautious as China’s weak demand weakens the Australian Dollar (AUD).
AUD/JPY trades lower around 94.00 during the Asian session on Monday, trimming the intraday losses. However, the Japanese Yen (JPY) has gained strength in response to the hawkish comments made by Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda over the weekend.
Ueda suggested the possibility of future interest rate hikes, which exert downward pressure on the AUD/JPY pair. Ueda indicated that the central bank might consider ending its negative interest rate policy when it sees the achievement of the 2% inflation target on the horizon, as reported by the Yomiuri newspaper on Saturday.
On the other side, following the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) decision to maintain the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 4.10% last week, the central bank has explained that this choice allows them more time to assess the impact of the recent rate hike and to evaluate the economic outlook.
RBA Governor Philip Lowe, whose term is set to conclude on September 18, highlighted in a speech that he is closely monitoring the potential for wages and profits to surpass levels that are consistent with achieving the inflation target by late 2025. Additionally, Lowe noted that the unemployment rate can remain at levels not seen in nearly 40 years, and wage growth remains robust.
Investors are expressing concerns about the weak demand and the potential for deflation in China. It is worth noting that the Chinese government has denied that the country has officially entered a period of deflation, as the technical definition typically requires three consecutive monthly declines in consumer prices.
Regarding recent economic data from China, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data in August was released on Saturday. The report showed a year-on-year increase of 0.1%, which represented an improvement compared to the previous month's figure of -0.3%. However, this reading fell short of market expectations, which had anticipated a 0.2% increase in consumer prices. This data suggests that while there was a slight improvement, inflation remains subdued.
The renewed concerns about a Chinese economic slowdown could potentially lead to selling pressure on the Australian Dollar (AUD), often considered a proxy for the Chinese economy due to their close trade ties. This, in turn, might create headwinds for the AUD/JPY pair.
Traders of the cross pair are expected to gain a clearer insight into China's economic conditions during the week. This will include a better understanding of the obstacles that authorities face in their efforts to implement necessary monetary and fiscal policies aimed at sustaining Beijing's goal of achieving 5% GDP growth for the current year.
AUD/JPY: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|93.96
|Today Daily Change
|-0.32
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.34
|Today daily open
|94.28
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|94.06
|Daily SMA50
|94.42
|Daily SMA100
|93.53
|Daily SMA200
|91.96
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|94.46
|Previous Daily Low
|93.59
|Previous Weekly High
|94.72
|Previous Weekly Low
|93.59
|Previous Monthly High
|95.81
|Previous Monthly Low
|92.79
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|94.13
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|93.92
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|93.76
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|93.24
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|92.89
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|94.63
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|94.98
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|95.49
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY extends BoJ's Ueda-led slide toward 146.00
USD/JPY is extending its sell-off toward 146.00, having opened with a big-figure bearish gap. The pair remains undermined by the hawkish comments from BoJ Governor Ueda, who signaled possible rate hikes.
AUD/USD regains 0.6400 and beyond on USD correction
AUD/USD is gaining the upside traction above 0.6400 early Monday, cheering the USD/JPY sell-off driven US Dollar weakness and an uptick in the AUD/PY cross. Markets ignore a cautious mood and higher US Treasury bond yields.
Gold testing bullish commitments, will 21 DMA hold?
Gold price is bouncing back toward the $1,930 round figure, having found fresh demand once again near the $1,915 region. Gold price is capitalizing on a renewed correction in the United States Dollar (USD), despite a mixed market mood and a rally in the US Treasury bond yields.
Arbitrum community sees new proposal for ARB staking and incentive distribution to users
PlutusDAO, governance aggregator on Arbitrum submitted a proposal suggesting a token locking mechanism and new incentive for ARB token stakers. The distribution of token inflation to users as incentives could help differentiate Arbitrum from its Layer 2 competitors.
US CPI holds the key
As we delve deeper into the fall season, monitoring the evolving dynamics between economic growth and interest rates becomes increasingly intriguing. One critical factor that may determine the course of this tension is inflation.