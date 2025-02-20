AUD/JPY trades below 96.00 due to rising odds of more BoJ rate hikes

- AUD/JPY faces challenges as the BoJ is widely expected to raise interest rates further.
- The risk-sensitive currency cross amid rising global uncertainties following fresh tariffs from the US President Donald Trump.
- Australia’s Unemployment Rate increased to 4.1% in January from 4.0% in December, as expected.
AUD/JPY loses ground for the second successive day, trading around 95.80 during the European hours on Thursday. This downside of the currency cross could be attributed to the growing acceptance that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) would hike interest rates further.
Additionally, the Japanese Yen (JPY) gains ground as the hawkish Bank of Japan (BoJ) expectations push the Japanese government bond (JGB) yields to their highest levels in more than a decade. The resultant narrowing of the rate differential between Japan and other countries provides an additional boost to the JPY.
Additionally, the AUD/JPY cross depreciates as the risk-sensitive Australian Dollar (AUD) faces challenges, while the safe-haven Japanese Yen gains ground due to a fresh wave of the global risk aversion trade, triggered by US President Donald Trump's tariff threats. Trump confirmed that a 25% tariff on pharmaceutical, semiconductor, and auto imports will take effect in April, further escalating global trade tensions.
The downside of the AUD/JPY cross could be restrained as the Australian Dollar (AUD) gains ground against its peers following the release of domestic employment data. Australia’s seasonally adjusted Unemployment Rate rose to 4.1% in January from 4.0% in December, aligning with market expectations. Additionally, Employment Change came in at 44K for January, down from a revised 60K in December (previously 56.3K), but still exceeding the consensus forecast of 20K.
Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Deputy Governor Andrew Hauser stated while speaking to Bloomberg News on Thursday that the central bank’s policy “is still restrictive.” Hauser noted that the latest jobs data showed little cause for concern. Hauser also emphasized that Australia’s monthly CPI data remains incomplete, requiring a wait for quarterly figures to gain a clearer picture. While market expectations suggest three to four rate cuts, the RBA remains uncertain. The central bank’s primary focus is still on inflation, while global economic uncertainty poses potential risks to Australia’s economy.
Interest rates FAQs
Interest rates are charged by financial institutions on loans to borrowers and are paid as interest to savers and depositors. They are influenced by base lending rates, which are set by central banks in response to changes in the economy. Central banks normally have a mandate to ensure price stability, which in most cases means targeting a core inflation rate of around 2%. If inflation falls below target the central bank may cut base lending rates, with a view to stimulating lending and boosting the economy. If inflation rises substantially above 2% it normally results in the central bank raising base lending rates in an attempt to lower inflation.
Higher interest rates generally help strengthen a country’s currency as they make it a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
Higher interest rates overall weigh on the price of Gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold instead of investing in an interest-bearing asset or placing cash in the bank. If interest rates are high that usually pushes up the price of the US Dollar (USD), and since Gold is priced in Dollars, this has the effect of lowering the price of Gold.
The Fed funds rate is the overnight rate at which US banks lend to each other. It is the oft-quoted headline rate set by the Federal Reserve at its FOMC meetings. It is set as a range, for example 4.75%-5.00%, though the upper limit (in that case 5.00%) is the quoted figure. Market expectations for future Fed funds rate are tracked by the CME FedWatch tool, which shapes how many financial markets behave in anticipation of future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0400 amid US tariff threats
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0450 in the European trading hours on Thursday. Broad US Dollar underperformance supports the pair. However, tariff threats from US President Donald Trump and geopolitical tension might cap its upside. US data and Fedspeak remains in focus.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.2600, awaits US data
GBP/USD holds ground around 1.2600 in the European session on Thursday. The pair is helped by a modest US Dollar downtick but broad risk-off mood due to renewed tariff threats from US President Donald Trump could limit the risk sensitive Pound Sterling.
Gold price hits fresh record high as trade war fears continue to fuel safe-haven demand
Gold price hits a fresh all-time peak during the early European session on Thursday and confirms a breakout through a short-term trading range. US President Donald Trump's fresh threat to impose tariffs on imported goods dampens investors' appetite for riskier assets and continues to underpin demand for the safe-haven bullion.
Stellar Price Forecast: XLM’s Total Value Locked reaches over $62 million
Stellar (XLM) price trades inside a channel pattern; a breakout indicates bullish momentum. Crypto intelligence tracker DefiLlama data shows that XLM’s TVL reaches $62 million while the technical outlook projects a target of $0.74.
Money market outlook 2025: Trends and dynamics in the Eurozone, US, and UK
We delve into the world of money market funds. Distinct dynamics are at play in the US, eurozone, and UK. In the US, repo rates are more attractive, and bills are expected to appreciate. It's also worth noting that the Fed might cut rates more than anticipated, similar to the UK. In the eurozone, unsecured rates remain elevated.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.