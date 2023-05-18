AUD/JPY slides 50 pips on downbeat Aussie employment, mixed Japan trade data

- AUD/JPY remains pressured around intraday low after easing from eight-day top.
- Australia employment report, Japan trade numbers for April prod the cross-currency pair buyers.
- Qualitative catalysts will be the key for direction due to pair’s risk-barometer status, light calendar.
AUD/JPY takes offers to refresh intraday low near 91.20 while marking a nearly 50 pips of quick fall on the downbeat Aussie jobs report for April on early Thursday. Also weighing on the cross-currency pair are the downbeat yield and cautious mood in the market.
Australia’s headline Employment Change marked a surprise figure of -4.3K in April versus 25K expected and 53K prior whereas the Unemployment Rate jumps to 3.7% from 3.5% prior.
Also read: Breaking: Aussie Employment, -4.3K, below expectations (25K) in April
Earlier in the day, Japan’s Merchandise Trade Balance Total improved to ¥-432.4B for April versus ¥-613.8B expected and ¥-755.1B prior. However, the Imports and Exports for the said month eased to -2.3% and 2.6% YoY compared to -0.3% and 3.0% market forecasts, as well as 7.3% and 4.3% priors in that order.
On Wednesday, Australia’s Wage Price Index repeated 0.8% QoQ figures for the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, below the 0.9% market consensus, whereas the YoY numbers improved to 3.7% versus 3.6% expected and 3.3% previous readings. On the other hand, Japanese economic growth came in as 0.4% versus 0.1% expected and 0.0% prior, per the preliminary reading of the first quarter (Q1) 2023 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures.
It should be noted that the market’s risk-on mood, mainly inspired by the receding fears of the US default seemed to have fuelled the AUD/JPY run-up the previous day. Additionally, hopes of more investment from China also underpinned the cross-currency pair’s recovery as the state planner National Development and Reform Commission of the People's Republic of China (NDRC) mentioned on Wednesday that it'll take measures to unleash consumption potential and to make continuous efforts in stabilizing and expanding manufacturing investment.
However, a lack of incentive for further upside, as well as a cautious mood ahead of the key Aussie data and doubts on the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) hawkish bias, recently allowed the risk-barometer pair to consolidate the weekly gains.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures print mild losses despite the upbeat Wall Street close whereas the US Treasury bond yields remain sidelined at the multi-day top. That said, the US 10-year and two-year Treasury bond yields rose to the highest levels since May 01 and April 24 while portraying a four-day uptrend near 3.57% and 4.16% respectively, easing to 3.55% and 4.13% by the press time.
Moving on, a light calendar might help the AUD/JPY to consolidate recent gains if the market sentiment deteriorates further.
Technical analysis
AUD/JPY retreat appears elusive unless the pair trades successfully below a one-week-old ascending support line, close to 90.55 by the press time. Meanwhile, the 50-DMA restricts immediate upside around the 92.00 round figure. Overall, MACD and RSI (14) conditions suggest further grinding of prices toward the north.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|91.59
|Today Daily Change
|-0.09
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10%
|Today daily open
|91.68
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|90.35
|Daily SMA50
|89.41
|Daily SMA100
|90.28
|Daily SMA200
|92.01
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|91.79
|Previous Daily Low
|90.67
|Previous Weekly High
|91.88
|Previous Weekly Low
|89.8
|Previous Monthly High
|90.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|87.59
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|91.36
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|91.1
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|90.97
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|90.27
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|89.86
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|92.09
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|92.5
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|93.21
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
