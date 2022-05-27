AUD/JPY sees upside to near 91.00 on forecasts aligned Aussie Retail Sales at 0.9%

- AUD/JPY is struggling around 90.40 but upside remains favored on satisfactory aussie Retail Sales.
- The Retail Sales have landed at 0.9% as expected by the market participants.
- BOJ’s Kuroda seeks wage hikes to keep inflation at desired levels.
The AUD/JPY pair has touched a high of 90.54 in the Asian session after the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported the Retail Sales. The economic data has come in line with the forecasts of 0.9% but lower than the prior print of 1.6%. An aligned Retail Sales data with the preliminary estimates have underpinned aussie against the Japanese yen. Despite soaring inflation and tightening monetary policy, the economy has managed to report decent Retail Sales.
The antipodean is also performing better against Tokyo on active risk-on impulse. Positive market sentiment has strengthened the risk-perceived currencies.
Investors are betting on more rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) as mounting inflationary pressures are complicating the situation for the households. Firing oil and commodity prices are affecting the real income of the households and eventually posing challenging tasks for RBA policymakers.
On the Japanese yen front, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida urged the Bank of Japan (BOJ) on Thursday that the BOJ should make some efforts to achieve the targeted inflation rate of 2%. In response to that, BOJ’s Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has commented that the price rise should be accompanied by wage hikes in to sustain inflation at desired levels. The Japanese yen performed well this week on upbeat Purchase Managers Index (PMI) data. The Manufacturing PMI landed at 53.2, against the forecasts of 52 while the Services PMI was recorded at 51.7, higher in comparison with the estimates of 50.6.
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|90.39
|Today Daily Change
|0.15
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|90.24
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|90.76
|Daily SMA50
|91.72
|Daily SMA100
|87.4
|Daily SMA200
|84.77
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|90.66
|Previous Daily Low
|89.65
|Previous Weekly High
|91.17
|Previous Weekly Low
|88.46
|Previous Monthly High
|95.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|90.45
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|90.03
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|90.27
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|89.7
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|89.17
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|88.69
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|90.71
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|91.19
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|91.72
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD rises towards 0.7150 on Aussie Retail Sales, risk-on mood
AUD/USD is advancing above 0.7100 after the Australian April Retail Sales data matched expectations with 0.9%. The pair capitalizes on the ongoing US dollar downward correction amid risk-on trading on global markets. US PCE inflation awaited.
EUR/USD recaptures 1.0750 as USD wilts ahead of US PCE Inflation
EUR/USD remains strongly bid near weekly highs above 1.0750 amid notable US dollar supply and risk-on flows. Shrinking Fed vs. ECB divergence appears the key catalyst to recall bulls, US PCE inflation eyed.
Gold bulls pile in as the US dollar melts
The gold price pared some early losses overnight as investors continued to move out of the US dollar making it cheaper to buy the safe-haven precious metal. XAU/USD is a touch higher in Asis, as it moves in for a fresh high on the day.
ApeCoin continues to fall as bears aim for $5.00
ApeCoin exhibits full bearish control. A drop towards the $5.00 target is a high probability occurrence in the near future. ApeCoin price is still following the macro technicals forecasting a $2.00 target. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above $13.50.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!