TRENDING:
S&P Global PMI
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

AUD/JPY retreats further from one-year top; trades below mid-101.00s amid rebounding JPY

  • AUD/JPY attracts some sellers for the second straight day amid a firmer JPY.
  • Japan’s CPI print keeps hopes alive for further rate hikes and benefits the JPY.
  • Fiscal concerns cap the JPY and support the cross amid the RBA’s hawkish tilt.
AUD/JPY retreats further from one-year top; trades below mid-101.00s amid rebounding JPY
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

The AUD/JPY cross turns lower for the second straight day on Friday, following a modest Asian session uptick to the 101.65 area and moves further away from a one-year peak, touched the previous day. Spot prices currently trade around the 101.30-101.25 region amid the emergence of some buying around the Japanese Yen (JPY), though the downside potential seems limited.

Data released earlier today showed that inflation in Japan remains sticky and well above the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) 2% target. This keeps alive hopes for a near-term interest rate hike and provides some respite to the JPY bulls. Moreover, comments from Japan's Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama sparked speculations that authorities would step in to stem further weakness in the domestic currency. This, along with a weaker tone around the equity markets, contributes to the safe-haven JPY's relative outperformance against the perceived riskier Australian Dollar (AUD).

Japan's cabinet approved a ¥21.3 trillion economic stimulus plan, the first significant policy initiative under Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. This adds to worries about Japan's ailing fiscal position and the supply of new government debt, which led to a sharp steepening of Japan's yield curve recently and keeps borrowing costs elevated near the highest level in decades. Furthermore, Takaichi’s preference for interest rates to stay low continues to fuel uncertainty about the BoJ's policy tightening path and is holding back the JPY bulls from placing aggressive bets.

The AUD, on the other hand, draws some support from the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) hawkish tilt and might further contribute to limiting the downside for the AUD/JPY cross. In fact, Minutes from the November RBA meeting, released earlier this week, showed that policymakers were growing increasingly cautious over future interest rate cuts amid sticky inflation and signs of resilience in the labor market. The central bank also signalled that it would only entertain cutting interest rates if there was a material deterioration in the labour market.

This reflects a cautious approach amid the lack of clarity around the effect of the recent policy action on the economy, further dampening chances of interest rate cuts. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before confirming that the AUD/JPY cross has topped out in the near-term and positioning for any meaningful corrective decline. Nevertheless, spot prices seem poised to register modest gains for the second straight week, also marking the fourth week of a positive close in the previous five.

Japanese Yen Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the US Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.13%-0.20%-0.22%-0.09%-0.08%-0.14%-0.23%
EUR0.13%-0.07%-0.07%0.04%0.05%-0.02%-0.10%
GBP0.20%0.07%-0.04%0.10%0.12%0.05%-0.03%
JPY0.22%0.07%0.04%0.15%0.15%0.07%0.00%
CAD0.09%-0.04%-0.10%-0.15%0.00%-0.08%-0.14%
AUD0.08%-0.05%-0.12%-0.15%-0.00%-0.07%-0.15%
NZD0.14%0.02%-0.05%-0.07%0.08%0.07%-0.08%
CHF0.23%0.10%0.03%-0.01%0.14%0.15%0.08%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

More from Haresh Menghani
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stays below 1.1550 after German and Eurozone PMIs

EUR/USD stays below 1.1550 after German and Eurozone PMIs

EUR/USD trades in a tight channel below 1.1550 in Friday's European session, following a flattish Thursday. The mixed PMI readings from Germany and the Eurozone limit the Euro's upside as investors await November PMI data for the US.

GBP/USD remains below 1.3100 as markets await US PMI reports

GBP/USD remains below 1.3100 as markets await US PMI reports

GBP/USD struggles to gather recovery momentum and trades below 1.3100 in the European session on Friday. Disappointing Retail Sales and mixed PMI figures from the UK make it difficult for the pair to gain traction. November PMI reports from the US will grab investors' attention ahead of the weekend.

Gold weakens further below $4,050 amid tempered Fed rate cut prospects

Gold weakens further below $4,050 amid tempered Fed rate cut prospects

Gold extends its steady intraday descent heading into the European session on Friday and hits a fresh daily trough, around the $4,030-$4,029 region in the last hour. Traders further scaled back their expectations for another interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve in December following the delayed release of the September US Nonfarm Payrolls report on Thursday. 

US S&P Global PMI expected to show healthy business activity in November

US S&P Global PMI expected to show healthy business activity in November

S&P Global will release on Friday the November flash Purchasing Managers' Indices for most major economies, including the United States. These surveys of top private sector executives provide an early indication of the business sector’s economic health. Market participants anticipate that the Global Services PMI will print at 54.8, matching the October reading.

The tape jammed: Nvidia’s reversal exposed the fragile core

The tape jammed: Nvidia’s reversal exposed the fragile core

Nvidia’s monstrous print was supposed to be the stabilizing pole that carried markets cleanly toward year-end. Instead, it became the moment everyone realized just how far off the ground they really were amid capex saturation, supply digestion, and balance-sheet strain, precisely what you should be looking at when spending runs ahead of monetization.

Top Crypto Losers: Starknet, Telcoin and MYX Finance extend losses as Bitcoin dips below $86,000

Top Crypto Losers: Starknet, Telcoin and MYX Finance extend losses as Bitcoin dips below $86,000

Starknet (STRK), Telcoin (TEL) and MYX Finance (MYX) continued to face selling pressure on Friday as Bitcoin slipped below $86,000, dragging smaller cryptocurrencies down. According to the CoinGecko data, STRK, TEL, and MYX have corrected by more than 18% over the last 24 hours.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers