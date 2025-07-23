AUD/JPY rallies amid broadly weaker JPY, lacks follow-through beyond mid-96.00s

- AUD/JPY gains strong positive traction as domestic political uncertainty weighs heavily on the JPY.
- The risk-on impulse further undermines the safe-haven JPY and benefits the risk-sensitive Aussie.
- The US-Japan trade deal could limit JPY losses and keep a lid on the pair amid the RBA’s dovish tilt.
The AUD/JPY cross attracts fresh buying near the 95.85 area during the Asian session on Wednesday and builds on the previous day's modest recovery from a nearly two-week low. Spot prices, however, retreat a few pips from the daily peak touched in the last hour and currently trade around the 96.35 region, up 0.20% for the day.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) weakens across the board in reaction to reports that Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba will resign by the end of August. This adds a layer of political uncertainty, which, along with the upbeat market mood, undermines the safe-haven JPY and assists the AUD/JPY cross to gain some positive traction for the second successive day. However, the optimism over the US-Japan trade deal holds back the JPY bears from placing aggressive bets and caps gains for the currency pair.
In fact, US President Donald Trump announced that his administration had completed a trade deal with Japan. Trump added that Japan will be subject to reciprocal tariffs of 15% and will open their country to trade, including cars and trucks, rice, and certain other agricultural products. This helps ease concerns about the potential economic fallout from higher US tariffs and limits deeper JPY losses. Apart from this, the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) dovish tilt caps gains for the AUD/JPY cross.
Minutes from the July RBA meeting released on Tuesday showed that three officials supported the need to cut interest rates as inflation is on track to return to the 2% target. Moreover, traders have become increasingly confident that the RBA will cut interest rates in August amid signs of easing labor market conditions. This, in turn, warrants some caution before placing fresh bullish bets around the AUD/JPY cross and positioning for the resumption of the recent well-established uptrend.
Japanese Yen PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the Euro.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.18%
|0.11%
|0.24%
|-0.02%
|-0.04%
|-0.15%
|0.15%
|EUR
|-0.18%
|-0.07%
|0.07%
|-0.20%
|-0.24%
|-0.32%
|-0.04%
|GBP
|-0.11%
|0.07%
|0.18%
|-0.12%
|-0.18%
|-0.24%
|0.09%
|JPY
|-0.24%
|-0.07%
|-0.18%
|-0.26%
|-0.26%
|-0.28%
|-0.08%
|CAD
|0.02%
|0.20%
|0.12%
|0.26%
|-0.00%
|0.09%
|0.20%
|AUD
|0.04%
|0.24%
|0.18%
|0.26%
|0.00%
|-0.07%
|0.26%
|NZD
|0.15%
|0.32%
|0.24%
|0.28%
|-0.09%
|0.07%
|0.34%
|CHF
|-0.15%
|0.04%
|-0.09%
|0.08%
|-0.20%
|-0.26%
|-0.34%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY jumps to regain 147.00 on Japanese political drama
USD/JPY jumps to regain 147.00 early Wednesday, reversing a knee-jerk dip to 146.20, led by US President Trump's announcement of a trade deal with Japan. The trade deal optimism eases US growth concerns, fuelling a modest uptick in the US Dollar while reports of Japan's PM Ishiba resigning in August smash the local currency.
AUD/USD holds firm above 0.6550 as risk fows return
AUD/USD hangs close to one-week highs above 0.6550 in Wednesday's Asian session as trade optimism boosts investors' confidence, which, in turn, helps offset dovish RBA minutes released on Tuesday and acts as a tailwind for the Aussie. However, a modest US Dollar rebound from a nearly two-week low could limit the upside for the pair.
Gold price pauses for a breather after touching fresh multi-week top
Gold price advances to its highest level since June 16 during the Asian session on Wednesday, though it lacks follow-through amid a modest US Dollar recovery from a two-week low. Furthermore, the optimism over US-Japan trade deal contributes to capping the commodity. The downside, however, remains cushioned on the back of global uncertainty.
Bitcoin reclaims $120K amid rise in exchange spot volumes
Bitcoin reclaimed $120,000 on Tuesday as it draws closer to its all-time high. BTC's spot activity on exchanges spiked since hitting its all-time high, with Binance volumes leading the rise.
Six months of Trump 2.0: Chaotic policy shifts, resilient markets
The first six months of Trump’s second presidency have been characterized by bold rhetoric, policy ambiguity, and a renewed push for “America First” priorities—from trade and tax to AI and national defense.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.