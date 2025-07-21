- AUD/JPY trades flat at 96.16 as Aussie fails to capitalize on risk appetite.
- The 96.00 figure remains critical support; break below may trigger test of 95.50 and 95.00.
- Upside needs reclaim of 96.50 to challenge 97.00 and July peak at 97.43.
The AUD/JPY consolidates below the 97.00 level on Tuesday, following the release of the first election results in Japan. Although the risk appetite was upbeat, the Aussie Dollar failed to gain traction and is down at the beginning of the week. At the time of writing, the cross-pair trades at 96.16, virtually unchanged.
AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
Although the cross-pair dropped on Monday, it remains afloat above the 96.00 figure, seen as the last line of defense for bulls, before clearing the path toward the confluence of the 20 and 50-day SMAs at around 95.73/62.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicates that buyers are losing some momentum, despite the RSI remaining bullish. Hence, in the near term, expect a leg down before the uptrend resumes.
If AUD/JPY drops below 96.00 and beneath the confluence of the 20 and 50-day SMAs, then the 95.50 mark would be up next. A breach of the latter will expose the 95.00 mark, followed by the 100-day SMA at 94.35.
On further strength, if AUD/JPY surpassed the 96.50 figure, a move toward 97.00 is on the cards. Key resistance levels lie overhead at 97.43, the July 15 high, followed by the 98.00 figure.
AUD/JPY Price Chart – Daily
Australian Dollar PRICE This week
The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies this week. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.00%
|0.02%
|0.04%
|-0.02%
|0.04%
|0.00%
|0.03%
|EUR
|-0.01%
|0.04%
|0.05%
|-0.01%
|0.03%
|0.07%
|0.04%
|GBP
|-0.02%
|-0.04%
|0.02%
|-0.04%
|-0.01%
|-0.03%
|0.00%
|JPY
|-0.04%
|-0.05%
|-0.02%
|-0.04%
|-0.01%
|0.03%
|-0.08%
|CAD
|0.02%
|0.01%
|0.04%
|0.04%
|0.03%
|0.02%
|0.05%
|AUD
|-0.04%
|-0.03%
|0.00%
|0.01%
|-0.03%
|-0.00%
|-0.03%
|NZD
|0.00%
|-0.07%
|0.03%
|-0.03%
|-0.02%
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|CHF
|-0.03%
|-0.04%
|-0.00%
|0.08%
|-0.05%
|0.03%
|0.02%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
