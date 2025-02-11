- AUD/JPY rebounds from 94.30 low, showing minimal change as Asian session progresses.
- Neutral to slight downward bias indicated; key breakout point at Kijun-sen 95.91 for gains.
- Watch resistance at 97.50 and support at 95.61 as traders navigate volatile trading conditions.
The AUD/JPY bounced off after hitting five-month lows of 94.30 on February 10, yet buyers stepped in and pushed the cross-pair above the 95.00 mark. At the time of writing, the pair is exchanged hands at 95.82, down a minimal 0.06 as Wednesday’s Asian session commences.
AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The cross-pair is neutral to slightly downward-biased after dropping from a yearly peak of 99.15. On its way down, the AUD/JPY cleared the Ichimoku Cloud (Kumo), extending its losses to almost 4% in the year.
Since then, the AUD/JPY has recovered with momentum shifting neutral, as depicted by the Relative Strength Index (RSI). But if bulls want to regain some ground, they must clear the Kijun-sen at 95.91 before the pair challenges the bottom of the Kumo near 97.50.
If those two levels are surpassed, the next resistance would be the January 24 swing high at 98.75 before testing the top of the Kumo at 99.00.
For sellers, the scenario suggests they need to clear the Tenkan-sen at 95.61, followed by the 95.00 mark. If cleared the AUD/JPY remains vulnerable to further downside.
AUD/JPY Price Chart – Daily
Australian Dollar FAQs
One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive.
China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs.
Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD.
The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Door open to further gains near term
AUD/USD regained upside traction and approached once again the key 0.6300 resistance zone, always on the back of the resurgence of the selling pressure on the Greenback prior to the release of US inflation data on Wednesday.
EUR/USD retargets 1.0400 on weaker Dollar
EUR/USD managed well to reverse part of the recent three-day leg lower and appears refocused on the 1.0400 barrier against the backdrop of the marked pullback in the Greenback.
Gold regains the $2,900 mark amid USD weakness
Prices of the yellow metal extend their comeback above the key $2,900 barrier per ounce troy in response to the now increasing selling bias around the US Dollar.
UNI rallies as Uniswap Labs unveils Layer-2 Unichain on mainnet
Uniswap's native token, UNI, is up on Tuesday following the Mainnet rollout of its latest Unichain Layer 2 (L2) solution. Unichain promises to offer users faster and cheaper transactions than the Ethereum L1.
Tariffs, what tariffs? Markets waver, as Trump’s tariff threats fail to dent market sentiment
Global stock markets brushed off tariff fears on Monday, however, as 25% levies on imports of steel and aluminum came into force late Monday night, which included steel and aluminum finished products, futures markets started to decline, and the S&P 500 along with the Eurostoxx 50 index are expected to open lower today as a tone of caution impacts financial markets.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.