EUR/USD hits five-year peak above 1.2080 as Trump dismisses Dollar

EUR/USD skyrockets to a new five-year high of 1.2082 on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump expressed that he does not think the Dollar has fallen too much, triggering a sell-off of the Greenback, which is down so far over 1.31% in the day. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 1.2037 up more than 1.30%.

Euro rockets as Trump’s comments greenlight aggressive Dollar selling amid trade-war escalation fears

On remarks at Fox News, Trump showed no concern about the US Dollar, adding that “The Dollar is seeking its own level, which is fair.” He added that the Dollar could be “up or down like a yo-yo.”

This was a green light for traders, following Trump tariff threats on South Korea due to the country’s failure to approve the trading deal. The White House announced 25% duties on Korean goods.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) which measures the buck’s performance against six peers is down 1.30% at 95.79, slightly higher than the four-year low reached on Trump’s remarks.

Economic data in the US revealed that Consumer Confidence deteriorated according to the Conference Board. Earlier, the ADP Employment Change 4-week average showed signs of weakness compared to the prior’s reading, dipping from 8,000 to 7,750.

Across the pond, European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers crossed the wires. Joachim Nagel of the Bundesbank said that there is no good argument for changing rates In either direction. ECB’s Martin Kocher.

ECB's Nagel said there is no reason to change rates anytime soon and agrees with Chief Economist Lane that there is no good argument for changing rates in either direction. ECB's Kocher remarked officials must be ready to act if needed.

Euro Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -1.41% -1.31% -1.37% -0.91% -1.19% -1.31% -1.66% EUR 1.41% 0.11% 0.04% 0.50% 0.24% 0.11% -0.23% GBP 1.31% -0.11% -0.38% 0.39% 0.12% -0.01% -0.34% JPY 1.37% -0.04% 0.38% 0.47% 0.19% 0.09% -0.30% CAD 0.91% -0.50% -0.39% -0.47% -0.40% -0.38% -0.73% AUD 1.19% -0.24% -0.12% -0.19% 0.40% -0.13% -0.50% NZD 1.31% -0.11% 0.00% -0.09% 0.38% 0.13% -0.33% CHF 1.66% 0.23% 0.34% 0.30% 0.73% 0.50% 0.33% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Daily digest market movers: Euro is boosted by Trump comments

US Consumer Confidence sank to its lowest level since 2014, with the Conference Board index sliding to 84.5 in January from an upwardly revised 94.2 in December.

Dana M. Peterson, Chief Economist at the Conference Board, said that confidence “collapsed” in January, as worries about both current conditions and the outlook intensified. She noted that all five components of the index weakened, dragging confidence to its lowest reading since May 2014.

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged. However, markets will be closely focused on the press conference by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, particularly for any comments addressing questions around central bank independence.

Speculation over a potential coordinated intervention by Japanese and US authorities to support the Yen pressured the US Dollar, looms. This following the Yen’s exchange rate check of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York with financial institutions.

Prime Market Terminal data shows that traders are expecting 44 basis points of easing by the Federal Reserve towards the end of the year.

Technical outlook: EUR/USD rallies past 1.2000, eyes on 1.2100

The EUR/USD uptrend stays intact following Trump’s comments. This along with divergence between the Fed and the ECB might decrease the interest rate differential, increasing the prospects of the shared currency.

If EUR/USD climbs above 1.2100, the next resistance would be 1.2150 and the 1.2200 figure. Worth noting that bullish momentum is at its most extreme reading as depicted by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which peaked at 76.90, shy of the most extreme high seen on July 30, 2020.

If the pair reverses below 1.2000, the first support would be 1.1950, followed by last year’s high of 1.1918 ahead of 1.1900. On further weakness, the next support would be the January 26 low of 1.1834.

EUR/USD Daily Chart