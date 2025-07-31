AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Falls to near 96.00 as sentiment remains neutral

- AUD/JPY may find primary resistance at the nine-day EMA at 96.44.
- The 14-day Relative Strength Index remains above the 50 mark, suggesting a bullish bias is active.
- The immediate support appears at the rectangle’s lower boundary around 95.80.
AUD/JPY loses ground for the fourth successive session, trading around 96.10 during the Asian hours on Thursday. The technical analysis of the daily chart shows that the currency cross moves sideways within the rectangular pattern, suggesting a prevailing neutral sentiment.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is positioned slightly above the 50 mark, suggesting a bullish bias is active. However, the AUD/JPY cross has moved below the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), indicating short-term price momentum is weakening.
On the upside, the AUD/JPY cross may target the nine-day EMA at 96.44. A break above this level would improve the short-term price momentum and support the pair to approach the upper boundary of the rectangle around 97.30, followed by the six-month high at 97.43, which was recorded on July 15.
The AUD/JPY cross may find immediate support at the rectangle’s lower boundary around 95.80. A break below the rectangle could cause the emergence of the bearish bias and put downward pressure on the currency cross to navigate the region around the 50-day EMA at 95.15. Further declines would prompt the cross to approach the monthly low at 93.97, which was recorded on July 1.
AUD/JPY: Daily Chart
Australian Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.16%
|-0.16%
|-0.42%
|-0.03%
|-0.31%
|-0.37%
|-0.17%
|EUR
|0.16%
|-0.01%
|-0.26%
|0.14%
|-0.18%
|-0.21%
|-0.00%
|GBP
|0.16%
|0.01%
|-0.24%
|0.15%
|-0.17%
|-0.20%
|0.01%
|JPY
|0.42%
|0.26%
|0.24%
|0.40%
|0.12%
|0.11%
|0.29%
|CAD
|0.03%
|-0.14%
|-0.15%
|-0.40%
|-0.22%
|-0.35%
|-0.14%
|AUD
|0.31%
|0.18%
|0.17%
|-0.12%
|0.22%
|-0.03%
|0.17%
|NZD
|0.37%
|0.21%
|0.20%
|-0.11%
|0.35%
|0.03%
|0.21%
|CHF
|0.17%
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|-0.29%
|0.14%
|-0.17%
|-0.21%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
