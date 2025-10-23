AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Extends the rally, first upside barrier emerges near 99.50
- AUD/JPY extends its upside to around 98.85 in Thursday’s early European session.
- The cross keeps the bullish view in the longer term, further upside looks favorable with the bullish RSI indicator.
- The immediate resistance level is seen at 99.50; the first downside target is located at 97.84.
The AUD/JPY cross trades in positive territory for the fifth consecutive day near 98.85 during the early European session on Thursday. Hopes for ending the US-China trade war truce provide some support to the China-proxy Australian Dollar (AUD) against the Japanese Yen (JPY).
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he expected to reach agreements with Chinese President Xi Jinping when they meet in South Korea next week. The talks could range from resumed soybean purchases by Beijing to limits on nuclear weapons.
Technically, the constructive view of AUD/JPY remains in place as the cross is well-supported above the key 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the daily chart. The upward momentum is supported by the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), which stands above the midline near 55.0. This suggests bullish momentum in the near term.
On the bright side, the first upside barrier for the cross emerges at 99.50, the high of October 14. Any follow-through buying above this level could aim for the 100.00 psychological level and possibly retest the upper boundary of the Bollinger Band of 100.40.
On the downside, the initial support level for AUD/JPY is located at 97.84, the low of October 10. More bearish candlesticks below the mentioned level could pull the cross back toward 96.86, the low of October 2. The key contention level to watch is 96.65, the 100-day EMA
AUD/JPY daily chart
Japanese Yen FAQs
The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.
One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy between 2013 and 2024 caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks. More recently, the gradually unwinding of this ultra-loose policy has given some support to the Yen.
Over the last decade, the BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supported a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favored the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen. The BoJ decision in 2024 to gradually abandon the ultra-loose policy, coupled with interest-rate cuts in other major central banks, is narrowing this differential.
The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.
Author
Lallalit Srijandorn
FXStreet
Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.