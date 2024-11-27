AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Drops to near 98.50 due to weakening short-term price momentum

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).

To the upside, the AUD/JPY cross may test the primary resistance around the nine-day EMA at 99.92 level, followed by the 50-day EMA at 100.09 level. A break above these levels could weaken the bearish bias, potentially pushing the currency cross toward the four-month high of 102.41, reached on November 7.

On the downside, the primary support for the AUD/JPY cross is located around the psychological level of 97.00, followed by the next support at 96.00 level. A decisive break below the latter could open the gates for the currency cross to navigate the region around its four-month low of 93.59, which was recorded on September 11.

Additionally, an analysis of the daily chart suggests that the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) crosses below the 50-day EMA, suggesting a bearish signal. This crossover indicates that the short-term momentum is weakening relative to the longer-term trend, which could signify the continued price weakness.

The AUD/JPY cross extends its losing streak for the fifth consecutive day, trading around 98.40 during the European hours on Wednesday. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently above 30, indicating a bearish market trend. If the RSI drops below 30, it would signal an oversold condition, potentially leading to a corrective rebound.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.