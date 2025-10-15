TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Bullish tone prevails, first upside barrier emerges near 99.50

  • AUD/JPY trades flat around 98.50 in Wednesday’s early European session.
  • The cross keeps the bullish view, but the overbought RSI condition might cap its upside. 
  • The key resistance level is seen in the 100.95-101.00 region; the initial support level is located at 99.16.
AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Bullish tone prevails, first upside barrier emerges near 99.50
Lallalit SrijandornLallalit SrijandornFXStreet

The AUD/JPY cross holds steady near 98.50 during the early European trading hours on Wednesday. Renewed trade tensions between the US and China, and persistent geopolitical tension might underpin safe-haven currencies like the Japanese Yen (JPY) and cap the upside for the cross.

According to the daily chart, the positive view of AUD/JPY remains in place as the cross is well-supported above the key 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). However, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovers around the midline, indicating neutral momentum. This suggests that further consolidation or a temporary sell-off cannot be ruled out before positioning for any near-term AUD/JPY appreciation.

On the bright side, the first upside barrier for the cross emerges at 99.50, the high of October 14. The crucial resistance level is seen at the 100.00 psychological level. Sustained trading above the mentioned level could see a rally to the upper boundary of the Bollinger Band of 100.35. 

On the downside, the initial support level for AUD/JPY is located at 97.84, the low of October 10. The additional downside filter to watch is 96.86, the low of October 2. Any follow-through selling below this level could expose the crucial contention level at 96.25, the 100-day EMA.

AUD/JPY daily chart

Japanese Yen FAQs

The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.

One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy between 2013 and 2024 caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks. More recently, the gradually unwinding of this ultra-loose policy has given some support to the Yen.

Over the last decade, the BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supported a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favored the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen. The BoJ decision in 2024 to gradually abandon the ultra-loose policy, coupled with interest-rate cuts in other major central banks, is narrowing this differential.

The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.

Author

Lallalit Srijandorn

Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.

More from Lallalit Srijandorn
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD gains ground above 1.1600 amid US Dollar softness

EUR/USD gains ground above 1.1600 amid US Dollar softness

EUR/USD gains ground above 1.1600 in the European trading hours on Wednesday. The US Dollar stays under moderate selling pressure, extending the previous decline-led by increased Fed wagers on two interest rate cuts this year and renewed US-China trade tensions. Eurozone data and central bank talks are awaited. 

GBP/USD extends gains above 1.3350, awaits BoE/ Fed speakers

GBP/USD extends gains above 1.3350, awaits BoE/ Fed speakers

GBP/USD recovers its losses registered in the previous two successive sessions, recapturing 1.3350 in the European session on Wednesday. The pair appreciates as the US Dollar declines on the increased likelihood of two rate cuts by the Federal Reserve by the year-end. Focus now remains on speeches by BoE and Fed policymakers. 

Gold approaches $4,200; seems poised to extend record-setting run

Gold approaches $4,200; seems poised to extend record-setting run

Gold continues scaling new record highs through the Asian session, and seems poised to conquer the $4,200 round figure amid a supportive fundamental backdrop. Investors remain worried about economic risks stemming from the protracted Russia-Ukraine war, fresh US-China trade tensions, and a prolonged US government shutdown. These has been a key factors driving safe-haven flows towards the bullion amid dovish Fed expectations.

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple pause recovery near key technical barriers

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple pause recovery near key technical barriers

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple paused their recovery as these major cryptos faced resistance at key technical levels. The short-term sentiment remains mixed with traders closely watching whether the top three cryptocurrencies can sustain their recovery momentum or face renewed selling pressure near their respective technical barriers.

Silver takes the stage as markets lose faith in policy clarity

Silver takes the stage as markets lose faith in policy clarity

For weeks the spotlight has belonged to gold. The yellow metal’s surge through the $4,000 mark became the headline symbol of a world seeking shelter from political paralysis and monetary confusion. But as traders lock in profits on Gold’s record run, a quieter rotation is underway — into silver.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple pause recovery near key technical barriers

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple pause recovery near key technical barriers

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) paused their recovery as these major cryptos faced resistance at key technical levels. The short-term sentiment remains mixed with traders closely watching whether the top three cryptocurrencies can sustain their recovery momentum or face renewed selling pressure near their technical barriers.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers