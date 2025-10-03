TRENDING:
AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Bullish outlook remains intact near 97.50

  • AUD/JPY strengthens around 97.40 in Friday’s early European session. 
  • The cross maintains a positive outlook, but further consolidation cannot be ruled out with the neutral RSI indicator. 
  • The immediate resistance level is seen at 98.15; the initial support level is located at 97.00.
Lallalit Srijandorn

The AUD/JPY cross gains momentum to near 97.40 during the early European session on Friday. The Japanese Yen (JPY) softens against the Australian Dollar (AUD) amid the political uncertainty in Japan. The ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) prepares to elect its new leader on Saturday.  The new Prime Minister will influence the trajectory of Japan's fiscal policy and drive the JPY in the near term.

According to the daily chart, the positive view of AUD/JPY remains in place as the cross is well-supported above the key 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). However, further consolidation or temporary sell-off cannot be ruled out as the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovers around the midline. This suggests the neutral momentum in the near term. 

On the bright side, the high of September 30 at 98.15 acts as the key upside barrier for the cross. Sustained trading above the mentioned level could pave the way to Sustained trading above the mentioned level could pave the way to 98.40, the upper boundary of the Bollinger Band. A decisive break above this level could pick up more momentum and aim for the January 7 high of 99.17, en route to the 100.00 psychological level. 

On the downside, the initial support level for AUD/JPY is located at 97.00, the round figure and the lower limit of the Bollinger Band. Any follow-through selling below this level could expose 96.10, the 100-day EMA. The next contention level to watch is 95.63, the low of July 22. 

AUD/JPY daily chart

Japanese Yen FAQs

The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.

One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy between 2013 and 2024 caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks. More recently, the gradually unwinding of this ultra-loose policy has given some support to the Yen.

Over the last decade, the BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supported a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favored the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen. The BoJ decision in 2024 to gradually abandon the ultra-loose policy, coupled with interest-rate cuts in other major central banks, is narrowing this differential.

The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.

Author

Lallalit Srijandorn

Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.

EUR/USD remains above 1.1700 amid ECB’s cautious outlook

EUR/USD holds ground after two days of losses, trading around 1.1720 during the Asian hours on Friday. Traders await HCOB Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data from the Eurozone and Germany due later in the day. Eurozone Producer Price Index (PPI) will also be eyed.

GBP/USD strengthens above 1.3430 as traders weigh impact of US government shutdown

The GBP/USD pair posts modest gains around 1.3435 on Friday. The US Dollar weakens against the Pound Sterling as the US job market slows down and the government enters a shutdown. The US NFP report will not be published in light of the ongoing federal shutdown, while the ISM Services PMI and the final S&P Global Services PMI should be released later on Friday. 

Gold buyers refuse to give up yet, eyeing seventh straight weekly gain

Gold is flatlining in a tight range above $3,850 early Friday, following its two-way business on Wednesday, on track to register the seventh consecutive weekly rise. The Artificial Intelligence (AI) frenzy-driven record highs on global stocks and a bout of profit-taking seemed to restrict the yellow metal’s upside attempts in the US last session.

How could federal government shutdown affect the US Dollar?

US government shutdown creates heightened uncertainty for investors. Data blackout could influence the Fed's policymaking process. The risk-averse market atmosphere is likely to continue to support safe-haven assets.

FXStreet launches a fresh, new design

FXStreet marks a key milestone in its mission to help traders on their journey, aimed at tackling challenges in its editorial and business strategies.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH tackles $4,500 resistance following rising whale demand

Ethereum (ETH) continued its uptrend on Thursday, testing the $4,500 resistance following sustained buying activity across whale and accumulation addresses.

