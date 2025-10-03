AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Bullish outlook remains intact near 97.50
- AUD/JPY strengthens around 97.40 in Friday’s early European session.
- The cross maintains a positive outlook, but further consolidation cannot be ruled out with the neutral RSI indicator.
- The immediate resistance level is seen at 98.15; the initial support level is located at 97.00.
The AUD/JPY cross gains momentum to near 97.40 during the early European session on Friday. The Japanese Yen (JPY) softens against the Australian Dollar (AUD) amid the political uncertainty in Japan. The ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) prepares to elect its new leader on Saturday. The new Prime Minister will influence the trajectory of Japan's fiscal policy and drive the JPY in the near term.
According to the daily chart, the positive view of AUD/JPY remains in place as the cross is well-supported above the key 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). However, further consolidation or temporary sell-off cannot be ruled out as the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovers around the midline. This suggests the neutral momentum in the near term.
On the bright side, the high of September 30 at 98.15 acts as the key upside barrier for the cross. Sustained trading above the mentioned level could pave the way to Sustained trading above the mentioned level could pave the way to 98.40, the upper boundary of the Bollinger Band. A decisive break above this level could pick up more momentum and aim for the January 7 high of 99.17, en route to the 100.00 psychological level.
On the downside, the initial support level for AUD/JPY is located at 97.00, the round figure and the lower limit of the Bollinger Band. Any follow-through selling below this level could expose 96.10, the 100-day EMA. The next contention level to watch is 95.63, the low of July 22.
AUD/JPY daily chart
Japanese Yen FAQs
The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.
One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy between 2013 and 2024 caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks. More recently, the gradually unwinding of this ultra-loose policy has given some support to the Yen.
Over the last decade, the BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supported a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favored the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen. The BoJ decision in 2024 to gradually abandon the ultra-loose policy, coupled with interest-rate cuts in other major central banks, is narrowing this differential.
The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.
