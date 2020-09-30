AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Upside break of 75.70 will confirm rounding bottom on 4-hour chart

- AUD/JPY fails to extend recoveries beyond seven-day high, currently pressed in the choppy range between 75.43 and 75.60.
- Multiple lows marked during late-August, 100-bar EMA restricts the pair from confirming the bullish chart formation in the 4-hour chart.
- Wednesday’s low can offer immediate support during fresh downside.
AUD/JPY fades upside momentum while easing from one week high to 75.50 during the early Thursday morning in Asia. Even so, bullion MACD signals that the quote stands firm to approve the bullish chart formation on the 4-hour timeframe.
As a result, fresh buying will await a sustained break of 75.70, which in turn will lead the AUD/JPY prices towards the theoretical target near the mid-September high of 77.50.
However, September 08 low close to 76.15 and the 77.00 round-figure may offer intermediate halts during the rise.
Alternatively, sellers are less likely to take fresh entries unless the quote drops below the latest low of 74.87.
Also expected to challenge AUD/JPY downside past-74.87 are Monday’s high of 74.62 and the monthly bottom surrounding 74.00.
AUD/JPY four-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|75.5
|Today Daily Change
|0.16
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21%
|Today daily open
|75.34
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|76.27
|Daily SMA50
|76.24
|Daily SMA100
|74.84
|Daily SMA200
|72.88
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.43
|Previous Daily Low
|74.59
|Previous Weekly High
|76.39
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.97
|Previous Monthly High
|78.46
|Previous Monthly Low
|75.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|75.11
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.91
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.81
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|74.28
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.97
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|75.65
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|75.96
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|76.49
AUD/USD: Bulls aim for 0.7200 amid upbeat trading sentiment
AUD/USD snapped five-month run-up in September despite consolidation from 0.7004 during the last few days. Vaccine hopes, expectations of US stimulus favored market’s risk-on before witnessing disappointment in the last hour.
Gold picks up bids toward $1,900 as stimulus news propel risk
Gold refrains from extending Wednesday’s downbeat performance, bounces off $1,884.74. Nikkei suggests Japanese government is up for additional economic aid. China’s absence highlights Japan, risk catalyst for immediate direction.
EUR/USD ends the day in the red just above 1.1700
The shared currency was the worst performer, ending the day in the red against the greenback, despite this last persistent weakness. Coronavirus concerns and new restrictions in the EU weighed.
Ethereum continues to reign the DeFi market, but TRON’s network activity skyrockets
After the total DeFi market capitalization exploded, surpassing $15 billion, several prominent projects announced the launch of their own DeFi products.
WTI looks to settle with strong gains near $40
After suffering heavy losses on Tuesday, crude oil staged a decisive rebound and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) touched a daily high of $40 before going into a consolidation phase.