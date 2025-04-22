AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Trades soft near 90.10 zone with bearish outlook intact

Traders may look to resistance levels at 90.49, 90.50, and 90.57 should any bullish correction emerge. However, the overall tone remains cautious, with sellers likely to retain control if the pair remains capped below the 91.00 region.

Despite the muted momentum, broader trend signals continue to lean bearish. The 20-day, 100-day, and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), all located above 91.00, confirm prevailing downside bias. The 10-day EMA and SMA, sitting just above the current price at 90.57 and 90.50 respectively, add immediate resistance.

From a technical perspective, short-term indicators show a mixed picture. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) holds neutral near the 42 level, while the MACD is beginning to flash a buy signal. Complementing the indecisiveness, both the Stochastic %K and the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) remain in neutral territory, suggesting consolidation rather than trend continuation in the near term.

The AUDJPY pair is flashing an overall bearish signal, currently trading around 90.10 after a modest dip during Tuesday’s session. The cross remains mid-range between the day’s low of 89.64 and high of 90.58, suggesting hesitation in either direction as markets await fresh momentum into Asia.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.