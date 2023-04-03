- AUD/JPY pair tests 50-DMA but fails to hold gains, capped by technical resistance.
- AUD/JPY must break through 50-day EMA and 90.00 figure for bullish continuation.
- For a bearish scenario, the AUD/JPY must reclaim the 20-DMA at 89.04.
The AUD/JPY rallied sharply on upbeat market sentiment and hit a three-week high at 90.05 but retreated somewhat towards the end of Monday’s session. As the Asian session begins, the AUD/JPY is trading at 89.81
AUD/JPY Price action
On Monday, the AUD/JPY pair tested the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA)at 89.93 but could not hold to its gains above the latter. Additionally, it tested an upslope previous support trendline and turned resistance, which capped AUD/JPY’s upward move. Oscillators like the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at bullish territory shifted flat, suggesting buyers are taking a respite. The Rate of Change (RoC) portrays that buying pressure is cooling. Hence, the AUD/JPY might consolidate in the near term.
The AUD/JPY must crack the 50-day EMA and the 90.00 figure for a bullish continuation. Once cleared, the AUD/JPY could test the 100-day EMA at 90.78 before approaching the 200-day EMA at 91.04. In an alternate scenario, a bearish one, the AUD/JPY first support would be the 20-day EMA at 89.04. Break below, and the AUD/JPY will head toward the week’s low of 88.55, ahead of challenging 88.00.
AUD/JPY chart
AUD/JPY Technical levels
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|89.79
|Today Daily Change
|0.96
|Today Daily Change %
|1.08
|Today daily open
|88.83
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|88.78
|Daily SMA50
|90.64
|Daily SMA100
|91
|Daily SMA200
|92.62
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|89.68
|Previous Daily Low
|88.63
|Previous Weekly High
|89.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|86.67
|Previous Monthly High
|92.25
|Previous Monthly Low
|86.06
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|89.03
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|89.28
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|88.41
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|88
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|87.36
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|89.47
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|90.1
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|90.52
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
