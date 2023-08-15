AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Slumps below 94.00 after reaching weekly highs nearby 95.00

- AUD/JPY faces resistance from Tenkan and Kijun-Sen lines, currently trading just above at 93.93.
- Downside potential targets include the bottom of the Ichimoku Cloud at 93.45 and the 93.00 psychological level.
- On the upside, reclaiming 94.00 could see challenges at the August 15 high (94.86) and the Kumo top near 95.00/05.
The AUD/JPY retraces from weekly highs reached during Tuesday’s session at around 94.86, prolonging its losses after cracking a five-month-old upslope support trendline that intersects with the 94.00 mark. At the time of writing, the AUD/JPY is trading at 93.93, down by a minimal 0.01%.
AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The daily chart portrays the AUD/JPY pair as subdued, capped on the downside by the Tenkan and Kijun-Sen lines at 93.92 and 93.82. If AUD/JPY slides past that area, the next support will emerge at the bottom of the Ichimoky Cloud (Kumo) at 93.45 before challenging 93.00.
Conversely, if AUD/JPY buyers reclaim the 94.00 figure, the first resistance would be the August 15 high of 94.86 ahead of testing the top of the Kumo at around 95.00/05. Once cleared, the next resistance would emerge at 95.83, the July 31 daily high.
AUD/JPY Price Action - Daily chart
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|93.94
|Today Daily Change
|-0.48
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.51
|Today daily open
|94.42
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|94.38
|Daily SMA50
|94.97
|Daily SMA100
|92.61
|Daily SMA200
|91.91
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|94.44
|Previous Daily Low
|93.58
|Previous Weekly High
|94.94
|Previous Weekly Low
|92.9
|Previous Monthly High
|96.84
|Previous Monthly Low
|91.79
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|94.11
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|93.91
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|93.85
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|93.28
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|92.98
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|94.72
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|95.02
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|95.59
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
