AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Sellers attack key entry barriers starting from 80.00

- AUD/JPY struggles to hold 80.00 amid fresh easing.
- Key trend line supports precede 200-bar SMA to challenge immediate downside.
- Seven-day-old falling trend line restricts nearby upside momentum.
AUD/JPY remains depressed around 80.00, currently near 80.10, as Asian traders roll-up their sleeves for Monday. In doing so, the quote fades Friday’s bounce off an ascending trend line from December 21 amid bearish MACD. Also suggesting the quote’s weakness is a downward sloping resistance line from January 14.
As a result, AUD/JPY sellers battle with the 80.00 round-figure comprising the five-week-long support line. It should, however, be noted that an ascending trend line from January 04, currently around 79.80, adds to the downside filter.
In a case where AUD/JPY bears dominate past-79.80, 200-bar SMA level around 79.20, the 79.00 threshold and the monthly bottom near 78.80 will be in the spotlight.
Meanwhile, an upside clearance of a seven-day-old resistance line, at 80.40 now, will recall the AUD/JPY buyers targeting the monthly top, also the highest since December 2018, near 80.95.
During the quote’s further upside past-80.95, the 81.00 round-figure will be the key as it holds the gate for the pair’s rise towards December 13 2018 high near 82.20.
AUD/JPY four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|80.11
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|80.11
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|79.93
|Daily SMA50
|78.43
|Daily SMA100
|76.95
|Daily SMA200
|75.29
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|80.45
|Previous Daily Low
|79.9
|Previous Weekly High
|80.52
|Previous Weekly Low
|79.51
|Previous Monthly High
|79.79
|Previous Monthly Low
|76.58
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|80.11
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|80.24
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|79.86
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|79.61
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|79.32
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|80.4
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|80.69
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|80.94
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bears flexing muscles around 0.7700 amid virus, stimulus concerns
AUD/USD begins the week’s trading on a back foot as sellers attack 0.7700, amid the initial hour of Monday’s Asian trading session. Mixed data renewed doubts over monetary policy actions. The key risk catalysts will be in spotlight amid a light calendar.
GBP/USD: Coronavirus-related concerns limit pound’s bullish potential
The GBP/USD pair retreated on Friday but was able to close the week with gains at 1.3680. UK Retail Sales resulted much worse than expected amid tough lockdown. GBP/USD retains its bullish potential despite the latest retracement.
Gold’s rejection again at 21-DMA calls for further downside
Gold (XAU/USD) witnessed a steep drop on Friday after facing rejection at the 21-daily moving average (DMA) of $1876 once again. The sell-off drove the metal below the 50-DMA and 200-DMA supports.
Is gold about to shine again? Talking havens, currencies, markets as the Biden era begins
Can US fiscal relief hopes continue boosting markets? What will happen if relief and vaccine hopes do not materialize? Valeria Bednarik, Joseph Trevisani, and Yohay Elam discuss the next moves in markets as Joe Biden enters the White House.
US Dollar struggles for direction just above 90.00
The greenback finds it difficult to leave behind the recent weakness and now navigates without a clear direction in the vicinity of the 90.00 mark when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY).