- The AUD/JPY is trading near two-week highs around 94.66.
- Risk appetite is mixed, as shown by Wall Street, finishing mixed.
- In the short-term, the AUD/JPY could test 95.00; otherwise, a fall towards the 100-EMA is on the cards.
The AUD/JPY snaps two days of losses and advances after Wall Street closed mixed as investors’ upbeat sentiment pauses. Earlier risk appetite improved due to US PPI data, which showed that inflation on the producer’s side is also cooling. So traders asses that the previously-mentioned data, alongside Wednesday’s US CPI, might ease Fed pressures to tackle inflation, meaning a less aggressive tightening. At the time of writing, the AUD/JPY is trading at 94.53, up 0.47%.
AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The AUD/JPY daily chart illustrates buyers reclaiming control. On Thursday, the AUD/JPY hit a two-week high at 94.60, followed by a retracement due to a three-month-old upslope trendline-turned-resistance, which was challenging to overcome. Nevertheless, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is still aiming upwards, meaning buyers are gathering momentum.
Zooming into the 4-hour scale, the AUD/JPY is neutral-to-upward biased, but the uptrend appears to be losing steam. The intersection of the R2 daily pivot with the previously mentioned three-month-old upslope trendline is solid resistance around the 94.50-80 area. A breach of the latter will expose the figure at 95.00, followed by the July 27 daily high at 95.70.
On the flip side, if the AUD/JPY breaks below the 94.00 mark, the first support would be the 200-EMA at 93.60, previous to testing the August 10 pivot low at 93.48-
AUD/JPY Key Technical Levels
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|94.54
|Today Daily Change
|0.34
|Today Daily Change %
|0.36
|Today daily open
|94.2
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|94.02
|Daily SMA50
|93.87
|Daily SMA100
|92.9
|Daily SMA200
|87.95
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|94.3
|Previous Daily Low
|93.48
|Previous Weekly High
|93.81
|Previous Weekly Low
|90.52
|Previous Monthly High
|95.76
|Previous Monthly Low
|91.42
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|93.99
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|93.79
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|93.69
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|93.18
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|92.87
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|94.51
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|94.82
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|95.33
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
