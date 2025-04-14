AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Mild rebound continues despite broader bearish technical backdrop

From a technical level perspective, immediate support is seen at 90.226, followed by stronger footing near the 89.80 area. On the upside, resistance is stacked around 90.65, with further barriers at 90.777 and 90.899 if buyers push for a more convincing recovery.

Adding weight to the downside risks, all key simple moving averages are aligned to the bearish side: the 20-day at 92.533, the 100-day at 95.758, and the 200-day at 97.813. Shorter-term averages, including the 10-day exponential and simple moving averages at 90.777 and 90.650, respectively, also point downward, reinforcing the lack of sustained bullish momentum.

The AUD/JPY pair edged higher during Monday’s session ahead of the Asian open, extending a modest rebound that left it trading around the 90.50 area. While price action climbed within the upper part of the day’s range between 89.571 and 90.832, technical indicators continue to reflect a bearish broader picture.

