AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Loses ground below the mid-97.00s following BOJ's Ueda comments

The AUD/JPY cross loses its recovery momentum during the early European session on Tuesday. The Japanese Yen (JPY) attracts some buyers following the Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda's speech. AUD/JPY currently trades near 97.30, up 0.01% on the day. After the BoJ decided to maintain the policy settings and forward guidance unchanged at the January policy meeting, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda stated that the likelihood of achieving the 2% inflation target is rising gradually. He further added that the central bank must continue to monitor financial and foreign exchange market moves and their impact on prices and the economy. Technically, the bullish outlook of AUD/JPY remains intact as the cross holds above the 50- and 100-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) with an upward slope on the four-hour chart. The upward momentum is supported by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) which stands above the 50-midline, indicating further upside looks favorable. The immediate resistance level will emerge near a high of January 19 at 97.76. Any follow-through buying above the latter will see a rally to the upper boundary of the Bollinger Band at 97.90. Further north, the next hurdle is seen at a high of November 28 at 98.38, followed by a high of November 24 at 98.50. On the flip side, the initial support level for AUD/JPY is seen at the 50-period EMA at 97.24. The key contention level for the cross is located in the 97.00–97.05 region, representing the confluence of the 100-period EMA and the limit of the Bollinger Band. The additional downside filter to watch is a low of January 18 at 96.83, en route to a low of January 16 at 96.60.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.