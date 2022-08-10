Upwards, the AUD/JPY’s first resistance would be the August 10 high at 94.30. Once cleared, the next supply zone will be the weekly high at 94.43, followed by the psychologically 95.00 area. On the other hand, the AUD/JPY first support will be the 94.00 area. A breach of the latter will send the cross towards the 100-hour EMA at 93.72 (tested on August 10), followed by the August 10 daily low at 93.47.

Switching towards a short-term picture, the AUD/JPY has been seesawing for the last couple of days, within the 93.80-94.40 area, with some candles breaching the aforementioned levels. Still, the price has returned to its “mean reversion” area.

The AUD/JPY daily char chart illustrates the pair as neutral bias, with the 20 and 50-day EMAs meandering around the exchange rate, a reason to think that consolidation lies ahead. Further confirming the aforementioned, Wednesday’s price action printing a dragonfly-doji, indecision amongst AUD/JPY traders.

The AUD/JPY finished Wednesday’s session almost flat, forming a quasi dragonfly-doji, meaning that neither buyers/sellers dominated the trading session amidst a risk-on impulse. Factors like lower-than-expected US inflation and tempering tensions between China-Taiwan improved risk appetite. At the time of writing, the AUD/JPY is trading at 94.05, down 0.02%, as the Asian session begins.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.