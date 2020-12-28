AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Hits highest since April 2019

AUD/JPY hits multi-month highs on US stimulus.

The pair eyes key SMA hurdle, as the weekly chart favors a continued rally.

Buoyed at least in part by President Trump's signing of the coronavirus stimulus package, AUD/JPY reached 20-month highs on Monday.

The currency pair traded at 78.88, the highest level since late April 2019, having picked up a bid at 78.54 in early Asia.

According to the last week's bullish hammer candle, the path of least resistance is to the higher side. The above-50 readings on the daily and weekly chart relative strength indices also indicate a bullish bias.

The immediate resistance is located at 79.12 (200-week Simple Moving Average), followed by 80.72 (April 2019 high). Meanwhile, 77.49 (last week's low) is the level to beat for the sellers.

Weekly chart

Trend: Bullish

Technical levels

AUD/JPY Overview Today last price 78.85 Today Daily Change 0.10 Today Daily Change % 0.13 Today daily open 78.75 Trends Daily SMA20 77.96 Daily SMA50 76.43 Daily SMA100 76.31 Daily SMA200 73.99 Levels Previous Daily High 78.75 Previous Daily Low 78.63 Previous Weekly High 78.85 Previous Weekly Low 77.49 Previous Monthly High 77.12 Previous Monthly Low 73.18 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 78.7 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 78.67 Daily Pivot Point S1 78.67 Daily Pivot Point S2 78.58 Daily Pivot Point S3 78.54 Daily Pivot Point R1 78.79 Daily Pivot Point R2 78.84 Daily Pivot Point R3 78.92



