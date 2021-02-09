AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Hanging man near multi-month top probes bulls

- AUD/JPY fades bounce off 80.64, snapped five-day uptrend on Tuesday.
- Bearish candlestick formation gains major attention near the highest since December 2018.
- Bullish MACD, multiple tops in January will test intraday sellers.
AUD/JPY drops to 80.91 during the early Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the cross justifies the previous day’s hanging man candlestick formation on the daily (D1) chart.
With the bearish candlestick on the multi-day top, AUD/JPY is likely to extend its latest pullback from 81.19. However, bullish MACD and multiple stops marked during January, also including 21-day SMA challenges the quote’s short-term downside.
The late January top near 80.65 could be the immediate support to watch ahead of the 21-day SMA level of 80.26.
Also likely to test the AUD/JPY bears is the 80.00 round-figure and an ascending trend line from December 21, 2020, currently around 79.75.
Meanwhile, an upside clearance of Monday’s top of 81.19 will initially eye for the 82.00 round-figure ahead of targeting the December 13, 2018 high near 82.20.
AUD/JPY daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|80.89
|Today Daily Change
|-0.17
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21%
|Today daily open
|81.06
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|80.22
|Daily SMA50
|79.27
|Daily SMA100
|77.33
|Daily SMA200
|75.91
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|81.19
|Previous Daily Low
|80.78
|Previous Weekly High
|80.87
|Previous Weekly Low
|79.54
|Previous Monthly High
|80.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|78.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|81.04
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|80.94
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|80.83
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|80.6
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|80.43
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|81.24
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|81.42
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|81.65
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
