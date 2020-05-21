AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Eases from five-week-old resistance trend line, still above 70.00

- AUD/JPY drops 0.30% after refreshing 11-week top the previous day.
- Monthly horizontal support can probe short-term sellers.
- March high will lure the bulls during further upside.
While taking a U-turn from multi-day-old resistance line AUD/JPY drops to 70.64, down 0.42% on a day, during the early Thursday.
Considering the nearly overbought RSI conditions, coupled with the past pullbacks from the key resistance line, the pair is likely to visit monthly horizontal support around 70.20/15 during the further fall.
However, an upward sloping trend line from April 02, at 69.00, followed by a 200-bar SMA level of 68.83, will challenge the bears afterward.
Meanwhile, the pair’s sustained trading above the said resistance line, at 71.06 now, can aim for March month high of 71.52.
AUD/JPY four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|70.75
|Today Daily Change
|-0.19
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27%
|Today daily open
|70.94
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|69.27
|Daily SMA50
|67.62
|Daily SMA100
|70.53
|Daily SMA200
|72.17
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.03
|Previous Daily Low
|70.27
|Previous Weekly High
|70.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|68.55
|Previous Monthly High
|70.17
|Previous Monthly Low
|64.4
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|70.74
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|70.56
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|70.47
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|69.99
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|69.7
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.23
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|71.51
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|71.99
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
