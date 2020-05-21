AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Eases from five-week-old resistance trend line, still above 70.00

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/JPY drops 0.30% after refreshing 11-week top the previous day.
  • Monthly horizontal support can probe short-term sellers.
  • March high will lure the bulls during further upside.

While taking a U-turn from multi-day-old resistance line AUD/JPY drops to 70.64, down 0.42% on a day, during the early Thursday.

Considering the nearly overbought RSI conditions, coupled with the past pullbacks from the key resistance line, the pair is likely to visit monthly horizontal support around 70.20/15 during the further fall.

However, an upward sloping trend line from April 02, at 69.00, followed by a 200-bar SMA level of 68.83, will challenge the bears afterward.

Meanwhile, the pair’s sustained trading above the said resistance line, at 71.06 now, can aim for March month high of 71.52.

AUD/JPY four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 70.75
Today Daily Change -0.19
Today Daily Change % -0.27%
Today daily open 70.94
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 69.27
Daily SMA50 67.62
Daily SMA100 70.53
Daily SMA200 72.17
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.03
Previous Daily Low 70.27
Previous Weekly High 70.18
Previous Weekly Low 68.55
Previous Monthly High 70.17
Previous Monthly Low 64.4
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 70.74
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 70.56
Daily Pivot Point S1 70.47
Daily Pivot Point S2 69.99
Daily Pivot Point S3 69.7
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.23
Daily Pivot Point R2 71.51
Daily Pivot Point R3 71.99

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

AUD/USD bounces-off 0.6550 even as RBA's Lowe says ready to expand QE

AUD/USD bounces-off 0.6550 even as RBA's Lowe says ready to expand QE

AUD/USD has bounced-off a dip to 0.6550 even though the RBA Governor Lowe said the board is ready to expand QE again if needed. The bearish bias remains intact as Australia-China/ US-Sino trade tensions and rising COVID-19 cases worldwide weigh. 

USD/JPY rallies on broad USD strength, as caution trading prevails

USD/JPY rallies on broad USD strength, as caution trading prevails

Dollar bulls bounce back from the ropes, defending the 99 figure (DXY). USD/JPY tracks the rebound in the US dollar, as the risk sentiment turns sour amid escalating US-China tensions and intensifying coronavirus spread globally. 

Gold snaps two-day winning streak to slip below $1,750

Gold snaps two-day winning streak to slip below $1,750

Gold prices ease from three-day high around $1,754. The bullion snaps the previous two-day winning streak as the US dollar bounces back from multi-day low amid risk reset. US-China tussle back in focus, virus data also weigh on trading sentiment.

100-day EMA probes WTI bulls at two-month high above $33.50

100-day EMA probes WTI bulls at two-month high above $33.50

WTI Futures on NYMEX print mild gains of around 0.45% while nearing the highest since March 13, 2020. Sustained break of four-month-old resistance line keeps buyers hopeful.

China's Debt-to-GDP ratio surges to 317 percent

China's Debt-to-GDP ratio surges to 317 percent
The IIF estimates that China’s total debt hit 317 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter of 2020. Michael Pettis at China China Financial Markets comments on China's debt in a Tweet Thread.
