AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Climbs for 6-straight days on risk-on mood, RBA’s last week’s hike

If AUD/JPY drops below 94.00, the following support to be tested would be the June 12 low of 93.84. Once cleared, the AUD/JPY next stop would be December’s 13 high turned support at 93.35 before testing the psychological 93.00 mark.

Even though the Ichimoku cloud supports the uptrend thesis, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator signals the pair is overbought, warranting a pullback is expected. Another factor suggests the pair could retrace the three-day Rate of Change (RoC), showing that buying pressure is easing.

The AUD/JPY daily chart portrays the pair as upward biased, at the brisk of breaking the November 16 high at 94.65, which could open the door for further upside. That would clear the path toward a new year-to-date (YTD) high and propel the Aussie towards challenging resistance at around the 95.00 psychological price level.

AUD/JPY stays on track toward its six straight days of gains as the Asian session begins. A risk-on impulse underpins the Australian Dollar (AUD), which is still gaining momentum after last week’s rate hike by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). At the time of writing, the AUD/JPY trades at 94.22, nearby the weekly high of 94.41, with minuscule gains of 0.02%.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.