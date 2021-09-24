AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Buyers combat 20 and 50-SMA crossover near 80.55

- AUD/JPY looks exhausted on Friday following the previous two day’s run, still trades higher.
- Double bottom near 79.00 provides much needed support for the cross-currency pair.
- Momentum oscillators point to a struggle for the bulls to march higher at the current moment.
AUD/JPY edges mildly higher in the Asian trading hours on Friday morning. The pair gained in the previous session, which constitutes a rise of more than 100-pips. As of writing, AUD/JPY is trading,at 80.52, up 0.06% for the day.
AUD/JPY daily chart
Technically speaking, the pair has been in the short-term downtrend since June 17after making a high of 84.62, which was confirmed by a break of 20-day and 50-day Simple Moving Average(SMA) confluence at 84.57 and 84.43 respectively.
The pair bucked the previous trend following the formation of a Doji candlestick on August 20. AUD/JPY retraced back to September month high at 81.52 (September 3) only to fall back to the 79.00 level from where it jumped to 80.59 in a matter of previous two days.
If the price breaks the 20 and 50-day SMA crossover, it could test the 81.00 horizontal resistance level followed by the high made on September 8 at 81.64. Next, the AUD/JPY bulls would enjoy the 82.05 horizontal support level.
Furthermore, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator trades below the midline with a bearish stance. Any downtick in the MACD would invite bears back into the picture with the 80.00 horizontal support level as the first downside target.
A daily close below 80.00 would prompt AUD/JPY to retest the previous day's low at 79.35 followed by the 79.00 horizontal support level.
AUD/JPY additional levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|80.54
|Today Daily Change
|0.96
|Today Daily Change %
|1.21
|Today daily open
|79.58
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|80.52
|Daily SMA50
|80.55
|Daily SMA100
|82.31
|Daily SMA200
|82.21
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|79.95
|Previous Daily Low
|78.85
|Previous Weekly High
|81.15
|Previous Weekly Low
|79.75
|Previous Monthly High
|81.58
|Previous Monthly Low
|77.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|79.53
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|79.27
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|78.97
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|78.36
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|77.87
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|80.07
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|80.56
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|81.17
