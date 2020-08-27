AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls keep the reins above 77.00

  • AUD/JPY recedes from the highest levels since May 2019 flashed Thursday.
  • Sustained trading above the 12-week-old ascending trend line keeps the bulls in control.
  • February 2019 bottom offers immediate resistance, 21-day SMA and monthly support line could please bears below 77.00.

AUD/JPY eases to 77.32 during the early Friday morning in Asia. The pair refreshed the yearly high the previous day after breaking an upward sloping trend line from the early-June. However, failures to rise past-February 2019 low triggers the latest pullback.

Even so, bullish MACD and the successful break of the key short-term resistance line favor the buyers targeting a break of 77.44 immediate hurdle ahead of challenging March 2019 bottom surrounding 77.55.

It should, however, be noted that the pair’s ability to cross 77.55 enables it to pierce 78.00 round-figures while challenging the April 2019 low of 78.11.

On the contrary, a clear break below the multi-week-old support line, previous resistance, at 77.00 now, will highlight the early-month top surrounding 76.70 as the following rest-points.

In a case where the bears dominate past-76.70, a 21-day SMA level of 76.23 and an upward sloping trend line from July 30 near 75.87 will be important to watch.

AUD/JPY daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 77.36
Today Daily Change 0.70
Today Daily Change % 0.91%
Today daily open 76.66
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 76.08
Daily SMA50 75.21
Daily SMA100 72.99
Daily SMA200 72.65
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 76.77
Previous Daily Low 76.43
Previous Weekly High 76.68
Previous Weekly Low 75.61
Previous Monthly High 76.88
Previous Monthly Low 73.92
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 76.64
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 76.56
Daily Pivot Point S1 76.47
Daily Pivot Point S2 76.28
Daily Pivot Point S3 76.13
Daily Pivot Point R1 76.81
Daily Pivot Point R2 76.96
Daily Pivot Point R3 77.15

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

