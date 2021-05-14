AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls keep eye on 38.2% Fibonacci retracement near 84.15

- AUD/JPY remains subdued in the Asian session.
- Cross seeks support near daily lows at 84.54.
- Momentum oscillator caution for directional bet awaits confirmation.
The AUD/JPY gave up some of its gains after touching multi-year high at 85.82, having rallied from the lows of 82.28 since March 24. The cross moves in a very narrow trading range and lacks meaningful price action on Friday for the time being.
At the time of writing, AUD/JPY is trading at 84.61, up 0.02% on the day.
AUD/JPY daily chart
On the daily chart, the cross accumulates in the vicinity of the previous day’s closing at 84.60. The formation of the Doji candlestick points at the indecisive market participants at this juncture. If price follows the weekly downward momentum, then the first area of support could be the previous day’s low at 84.29.
The receding Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator looks for the 84.00 horizontal support level next.
The next area of resistance would be April 26 lows at 83.50.
Alternatively, if price reverses, then it could retest the previous day’s high at 84.90 followed by Wednesday’s high of 85.26.
The price action would mark the continuation of the initial uptrend reaching out for the 85.50 horizontal resistance level.
AUD/JPY Additional Levels
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|84.62
|Today Daily Change
|0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|84.61
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|84.39
|Daily SMA50
|84.09
|Daily SMA100
|82.49
|Daily SMA200
|79.39
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|84.91
|Previous Daily Low
|84.29
|Previous Weekly High
|85.32
|Previous Weekly Low
|83.93
|Previous Monthly High
|85.01
|Previous Monthly Low
|83.04
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|84.53
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|84.67
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|84.3
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|83.99
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|83.68
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|84.91
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|85.22
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|85.53
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles above 1.2050 inside rising wedge
EUR/USD is holding steady below 1.2100, wavering inside a bearish chart pattern. MACD also teases sellers but key EMAs add to downside filters. Bulls have a bumpy road to recovery, 1.2200 becomes crucial resistance.
GBP/USD: Bulls lookig for breakout to the topside
Following the progression of the price action and market structures across the various time frames in GBP/USD, it can be concluded that the bulls are now in the most favorable position. The daily chart offers compelling upside bias as bears start to run out of juice.
Dogecoin price spikes on Musk tweet, renews momentum for DOGE to test $1
Dogecoin price closed below the critical April high yesterday, putting the pursuit of $1.00 in doubt. The new Elon Musk tweet has reversed the descent and raises the potential of DOGE closing today with a bullish engulfing day.
EUR/USD struggles above 1.2050 inside rising wedge
EUR/USD is holding steady below 1.2100, wavering inside a bearish chart pattern. MACD also teases sellers but key EMAs add to downside filters. Bulls have a bumpy road to recovery, 1.2200 becomes crucial resistance.
Why US retail sales will rock the markets on Friday
It was a rollercoaster ride in the financial markets this week and volatility is not expected to subside tomorrow with the April US retail sales report scheduled for release. investors are eager to see how well the consumer is holding up.