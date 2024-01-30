AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls defend the 20-day SMA, bears are around the corner

- AUD/JPY currently facing minor losses, standing strong at 97.45 after hitting a low of 96.85.
- The cross faced losses following the release of weak Australian Retail Sales figures from December.
- Bulls display resilience but the bears are slowly building momentum.
In Tuesday's session, the AUD/JPY pair was observed at the 97.45 level, recording mild losses but recovering from a low of 96.85 as the Aussie weakened following the release of soft Retail Sales figures. The broader outlook on the daily chart showcased bullish dominance, with the bulls determinedly holding their ground. Meanwhile, the four-hour chart indicated a rapid recovery by the buyers, reaffirming the prevalent bullish sentiment.
Weak December Retail Sales underscore sluggish Australian economic momentum, but markets still only discount a 10% chance of a 25 bps rate cut from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) in February. Meanwhile, mixed labor market figures in Japan including falling unemployment rate and job-to-applicant ratio, gives little impetus for Bank of Japan (BoJ) to rush in pivoting its monetary policy, with market expectations suggesting a June liftoff.
AUD/JPY levels to watch
The indicators on the daily chart are indicating a subtle power of the bulls over the bears. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is displaying neutrality, situated comfortably in a positive zone. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) mirrors this sentiment, with green bars that remain static, neither rising nor falling. That being said, the market sentiment leans slightly in favor of the bulls due to the crosses's position against the Simple Moving Averages (SMAs). Hovering above the 20, 100, and 200-day SMAs, the AUD/JPY displays signs of bullish dominance on a grander scale.
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|97.49
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|97.49
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|97.09
|Daily SMA50
|96.89
|Daily SMA100
|96.27
|Daily SMA200
|94.92
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|97.7
|Previous Daily Low
|97.28
|Previous Weekly High
|97.88
|Previous Weekly Low
|96.92
|Previous Monthly High
|98.07
|Previous Monthly Low
|93.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|97.54
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|97.44
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|97.28
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|97.08
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|96.87
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|97.7
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|97.91
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|98.12
AUD/JPY daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
