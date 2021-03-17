AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls can keep reins beyond 84.70

- AUD/JPY keeps three-week-old trend line breakout despite pullback from multi-month high.
- MACD turns bullish, adds strength to the pair’s run-up beyond 100-SMA, short-term support line.
AUD/JPY stays on the front-foot around 84.90, despite the latest pullback from 85.01, amid the initial Asian session on Thursday. In doing so, the pair stays above the near-term resistance line, now support, as the MACD turns bullish for the first time since early Monday.
The quote crossed a downward sloping trend line before a few hours to refresh the multi-month high but couldn’t stay beyond 85.00 for long. However, the latest consolidation is yet to break the previous resistance line and hence justifies the MACD signals to favor bulls.
Against this backdrop, AUD/JPY buyers may keep calm between 84.70 and 85.00 but the bears are less likely to enter until witnessing a clear break below 100-SMA.
That said, an upward sloping trend line from February 26, currently around 84.15, adds to the downside filters below 84.70 and ahead of 100-SMA level near 83.75.
On the contrary, a clear run-up beyond the 85.00 threshold will extend the quote’s north-run towards the mid-February 2018 top near 85.60.
Overall, AUD/JPY bulls are catching a breather but are not out of the game.
AUD/JPY four-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|84.91
|Today Daily Change
|0.48
|Today Daily Change %
|0.57%
|Today daily open
|84.43
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|83.45
|Daily SMA50
|81.68
|Daily SMA100
|79.38
|Daily SMA200
|77.42
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|84.68
|Previous Daily Low
|84.19
|Previous Weekly High
|84.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|82.93
|Previous Monthly High
|84.95
|Previous Monthly Low
|79.54
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|84.38
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|84.49
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|84.19
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|83.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|83.7
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|84.67
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|84.92
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|85.16
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps toward 1.20 as the Fed pushes back against tightening
EUR/USD has shot higher toward 1.20 after the Federal Reserve's dot plot showed a majority of members see no hikes through 2023. Fed Chair Powell stressed that the bank first wants to see progress before acting. The dollar is on the back foot despite stable yields.
GBP/USD jumps well above 1.39 on dovish Fed message
GBP/USD has jumped above 1.39 and continues higher after the Fed's guidance points to no hikes through 2023. Sterling awaits Thursday's BOE decision.
XAU/USD pops $15/oz on dovish Fed dot plot
Gold prices are bid, higher by 0.61% at the time of writing at the highs of the day at $1,744.42/oz following the statement and interest rate decision.
Ethereum price must hold this critical point to reach $2,300
Ethereum faces weak resistance ahead of $1,800 but must stay above a crucial support level first. Meanwhile, Ethereum miners are extremely happy for the high gas fees but also because they have managed to unlock the full power of the new Nvidia RTX 3060 graphics cards.
FOMC keeps policy unchanged, but rate hikes inching closer
As widely expected, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) refrained from making any major policy changes at its meeting today. But, the Committee upgraded its assessment of the current state of the economy.