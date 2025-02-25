AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears push the pair to fresh multi-month lows

- AUD/JPY extends its decline, reaching its lowest level since mid-September.
- RSI continues to fall in negative territory, reflecting increasing bearish pressure.
- MACD histogram shows rising red bars, signaling growing downside momentum.
The AUD/JPY cross deepened its losses on Tuesday, with sellers firmly in control as the pair recorded a fresh low since mid-September near the 94.00 mark. The bearish momentum, which began last week, remains intact, and buyers have yet to show signs of stepping in. The downward trajectory was reinforced after the pair failed to hold above key short-term resistance levels, accelerating its move lower.
Technical indicators suggest that downside pressure is intensifying. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is steadily declining in negative territory, confirming weakening bullish attempts. Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram continues to display rising red bars, reinforcing the bearish sentiment in the market.
Looking ahead, if the pair continues to slide, the next significant support may emerge near the 93.80-94.00 region, where buyers could attempt to stabilize the price. However, if sellers maintain control, further losses could be in store. On the upside, a recovery would require reclaiming levels above the 20-day SMA to signal a potential shift in momentum.
AUD/JPY daily chart
