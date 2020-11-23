AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Battles two-week-old falling channel resistance above 76.00

- AUD/JPY wobbles near one-week high while trying to overcome the bearish chart pattern.
- Strong RSI conditions favor the bulls, key SMAs add to the downside filters.
AUD/JPY eases from a one-week high to 76.14 amid the initial Asian session on Tuesday. Even so, the pair stays near the resistance line of a falling trend channel established since November 11 amid strong RSI.
That said, buyers await a clear break of 76.25 to enter fresh long positions targeting the November 16 high near 76.80 and the monthly peak of 77.10.
Though, any further upside past-77.10 needs to overcome September 10 top surrounding 77.70 before probing the yearly high near 78.50.
Meanwhile, a 100-bar SMA level of 75.67 can offer immediate support during the quote’s downside past-76.00 round-figure. It should, however, be noted that the 200-bar SMA and support line of the stated channel, around 75.25/20, will challenge the AUD/JPY bears afterward.
If at all the downside momentum extends below 75.20, the 75.00 threshold can act as a buffer before directing the AUD/JPY sellers to the November 04 low close to 74.10.
AUD/JPY four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|76.14
|Today Daily Change
|0.24
|Today Daily Change %
|0.32%
|Today daily open
|75.9
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|75.3
|Daily SMA50
|75.36
|Daily SMA100
|75.71
|Daily SMA200
|72.97
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.98
|Previous Daily Low
|75.41
|Previous Weekly High
|76.77
|Previous Weekly Low
|75.41
|Previous Monthly High
|76.52
|Previous Monthly Low
|73.14
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|75.76
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|75.62
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|75.55
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|75.19
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|74.97
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|76.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|76.33
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|76.69
