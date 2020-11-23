AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Battles two-week-old falling channel resistance above 76.00

By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/JPY wobbles near one-week high while trying to overcome the bearish chart pattern.
  • Strong RSI conditions favor the bulls, key SMAs add to the downside filters.

AUD/JPY eases from a one-week high to 76.14 amid the initial Asian session on Tuesday. Even so, the pair stays near the resistance line of a falling trend channel established since November 11 amid strong RSI.

That said, buyers await a clear break of 76.25 to enter fresh long positions targeting the November 16 high near 76.80 and the monthly peak of 77.10.

Though, any further upside past-77.10 needs to overcome September 10 top surrounding 77.70 before probing the yearly high near 78.50.

Meanwhile, a 100-bar SMA level of 75.67 can offer immediate support during the quote’s downside past-76.00 round-figure. It should, however, be noted that the 200-bar SMA and support line of the stated channel, around 75.25/20, will challenge the AUD/JPY bears afterward.

If at all the downside momentum extends below 75.20, the 75.00 threshold can act as a buffer before directing the AUD/JPY sellers to the November 04 low close to 74.10.

AUD/JPY four-hour chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 76.14
Today Daily Change 0.24
Today Daily Change % 0.32%
Today daily open 75.9
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 75.3
Daily SMA50 75.36
Daily SMA100 75.71
Daily SMA200 72.97
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 75.98
Previous Daily Low 75.41
Previous Weekly High 76.77
Previous Weekly Low 75.41
Previous Monthly High 76.52
Previous Monthly Low 73.14
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 75.76
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 75.62
Daily Pivot Point S1 75.55
Daily Pivot Point S2 75.19
Daily Pivot Point S3 74.97
Daily Pivot Point R1 76.12
Daily Pivot Point R2 76.33
Daily Pivot Point R3 76.69

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

