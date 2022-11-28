AUD/JPY plummets below 92.50 as anti-Covid lockdown protests in China intensify

- AUD/JPY has fallen like a house of cards to near 92.50 as protests against Covid-19 restrictions in China worsen.
- Individuals in China are demanding democracy over dictatorship.
- A de-growth in Australian Retail Sales has joined China’s civil protests in hammering the Aussie dollar.
The AUD/JPY pair has witnessed an intense sell-off by the market participants as households’ protests in China against Covid-19 restrictions imposed by Chinese authorities have escalated. The risk barometer has fallen like a house of cards to near 92.50 after a gap-down opening to near 93.60.
Individuals in a state of anger and frustration have come out on the roads as the Chinese administration was forced to roll back lockdown measures to contain the Coronavirus spread. The economy recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases on November 26 at around 40,000. The general public is flaring red flags for the government, shouting slogans of ‘Xi Jinping goes down and demanding democracy against dictatorship.
Escalating fears of civil risk are posing uncertainty for economic projections. China’s economy is already facing vulnerable economic growth and now civil protests will worsen the situation further. This has ignited a risk-off profile in the global markets. It is worth noting that Australia is a leading trading partner of China and China’s weaker economic prospects could have a significant impact on the Aussie dollar.
Meanwhile, de-growth in Australian retail sales data has also weakened the Aussie dollar. The economic data landed in negative territory at 0.2% vs. the consensus of 0.4% growth and the prior release of 0.6%. A slowdown in retail demand could cheer Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) policymakers as it might cool down inflationary pressures ahead.
Going forward, Australian monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) data will remain in focus. The economic data is seen higher at 7.5% vs. the prior release of 7.3%. This might force the RBA chair Philip Lowe to reconsider the decision to a shift to lower rate hike structure.
On the Japanese yen front, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday, “It is critical for the government and the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to collaborate closely and respond flexibly in order to achieve long-term, stable inflation.” Inflationary pressures in Tokyo have shown strength after months of yen weakness and elevated energy costs, as reported by Bloomberg. The headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Tokyo escalated to 3.8% vs. the consensus of 3.6%. While core CPI jumped to 2.5% against the projections of 2.1%.
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|92.47
|Today Daily Change
|-1.35
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.44
|Today daily open
|93.82
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|94.03
|Daily SMA50
|93.89
|Daily SMA100
|94.31
|Daily SMA200
|92.62
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|94.06
|Previous Daily Low
|93.61
|Previous Weekly High
|94.14
|Previous Weekly Low
|93.12
|Previous Monthly High
|95.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|90.84
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|93.89
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|93.78
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|93.6
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|93.38
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|93.15
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|94.05
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|94.28
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|94.5
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
